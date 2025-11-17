Hollywood star Tom Cruise has accepted his first-ever Honorary Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Governors Awards on Sunday, November 16, 2025. After spending over four decades in the industry and thrilling fans with his jaw-dropping charisma and out-of-this-world stunts, the recognition marks a significant moment in Cruise’s career. Tom Cruise’s winning speech is now grabbing attention on social media. Charlie Sheen Recalls Feeling ‘Betrayed’ After Losing ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ Role to Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise’s Honorary Oscar Acceptance Speech Goes Viral

During the Governors Awards 2025, Hollywood star Tom Cruise, known for delivering countless hits including Top Gun, Mission: Impossible, War of the Worlds and Edge of Tomorrow, was presented with the Honorary Oscar Award. A video of the 63-year-old actor's winning speech is now going viral online.

In a video shared on X(formerly Twitter), Tom Cruise paid tribute to the filmmaking community and promised his continued commitment to creating quality cinema in the future. He said, "Making films is not what I do, but it is who I am." The actor revealed that he did all kinds of jobs possible "to earn the price of admission".

What Cinema Means to Tom Cruise

While sharing his thoughts about the beautiful world of cinema, Cruise said that what he loves most about it is how it helps him appreciate differences. "Because cinema takes me around the world. It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It also shows me our shared humanity, how alike we are in so many ways. No matter where we come from, in that theatre, we laugh, we feel together, hope together and we dream again. That is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters to me," the actor said.

Tom Cruise Accepts His Long-Awaited Honorary Oscar at the 2025 Governors Awards

Other Winners at the Award Ceremony

Tom Cruise was presented the award by Alejandro G Iñárritu, who will be directing him in an upcoming untitled film set for a 2026 release. Along with Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas were also awarded the Academy Honorary Award during the ceremony. Demi Moore Recalls Tom Cruise Being ‘Embarrassed’ by Her Pregnancy During ‘A Few Good Men’ Shoot; Says ‘He Felt It Was a Bit Awkward’.

For those who don’t know, Tom Cruise has been nominated four times for the Academy Awards, including in the Best Actor category, before winning the Honorary Oscar.

