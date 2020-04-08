Paul Walker's Daughter Shares an Unseen Video of the Late Actor, Leaves Fans Emotional With Her Heartfelt Post 

Late actor Paul Walker with his daughter Meadow (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

Paul Walker's tragic death back in 2013 left everyone shell shocked. The Fast and the Furious actor is always dearly missed by his friends from the franchise, especially Vin Diesel who has on various occasions spoken about Walker being just like his brother. This time getting nostalgic about Walker and reminiscing his good days, his daughter Meadow Walker took to Instagram to share an unseen video of the actor. It certainly left all of Walker's fans extremely emotional. Meadow posted this video from her archives and wrote an emotional caption about her late father. Paul Walker's Personal Car Collection Sold For Over $2.3 Million at Auction.

The video was supposedly taken on the actor's birthday and it shows his daughter surprising the actor and then wishing him. The late actor can be seen getting startled at first and then happily hugging his daughter. In the video, he says "You just scared the hell out of me". Sharing this amazing video of an incredibly emotional father-daughter moment, Meadow wrote,"I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx" 6 Inspirational Quotes by Paul Walker on Love and Life That are Highly Relatable.

Check Out the Video Here:

The video was garnered with a lot of love from Walker's fans. A user commented on the post saying, "Your dad was awesome and cool he was loved by all." Another user wrote, "thanks again for sharing sweet memories of your dad with us meadow we love & support you endlessly." Gal Gadot also commented on the picture with the hearts emoji. Given the current gloom and doom brought by coronavirus, it was certainly a heartwarming post.