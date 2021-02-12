If you happen to be a Fast & Furious fan, then one name which will come to your mind first when we talk about the flick has to be Paul Walker. The brilliant actor who was the charm of the franchise left everyone shattered with his sudden demise. Now, Hollywood actor, Vin Diesel's latest post on Instagram will make you teary-eyed as it's related to F&F and has a Paul Walker connection. As he remembered his late co-star by sharing a mashed up photo of himself and Walker. Fast And Furious 9: Vin Diesel, John Cena’s Action-Film Gets Delayed for May 28, 2021 Release.

As the world is excited for the ninth instalment of the F&F series, Vin made one and all feel the pain of losing a superb actor like none. "The next chapter may be the best... but the weight, the reflections of true brotherhood will burden the soul in ways one can’t explain," a part of his post read. This is indeed a great post and shows how a talented actor never dies and always stays in the minds of many forever. Late Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Poses With Vin Diesel's Kids In An Adorable 'Family' Photo.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

Well, going by the post, it seems like, before the release of Fast and Furious 9, Vin is missing Paul badly. Recently, it was confirmed that the movie will hit the silver screens on May 28, 2021. The teaser of the latest instalment also flashed that the movie is going to get bigger and better.

Apart from Vin, the movie also features Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster in pivotal roles whereas Charlize Theron reprises her Cipher role. Are you excited about Fast and Furious' latest instalment? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 10:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).