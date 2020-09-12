Paul Walker, best known for starring in the Fast and Furious series left us in a tragic, untimely death after meeting with a fatal accident in California. The actor's death left his friends and fans in shock and it still seems shocking and truly disheartening that a gem like Paul is not with us anymore. The Hollywood was known for essaying the role of Brian O'Conner in the F&F films and we miss having him the franchise films that are still being rolled out. The actor was born on September 12 and hence the day is now celebrated as his birth anniversary. Fans each year take to social media to share their favourite memories of the action star. Late Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Poses With Vin Diesel's Kids In An Adorable 'Family' Photo.

On his birth anniversary, we too remember Walker and cherish the memories that he has left behind. We take a walk down memory lane and look at some throwback pictures of the late star. Apart from the Fast and Furious series, Paul Walker has given the world some of the best of memories with his performances in films like Into The Blue, Eight Below, Varsity Blues among others. As we celebrate his birth anniversary, here's a look at his amazing throwback pictures. Paul Walker's Daughter Shares an Unseen Video of the Late Actor, Leaves Fans Emotional With Her Heartfelt Post.

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel - The Kickass Duo of Fast and the Furious

Walker Being His Amazing Self With the Paparazzi

Paul Walker With His Daughter Meadow

Paul Doing What He Loved Best!

Paul Walker Flashing His Dazzling Smile That We Miss the Most!

Paul Walker At a Fan Event!

Paul Walker in One Of His Photoshoots

These pictures are sure to make you nostalgic and miss the Hollywood star even more. A talent like Walker is rare and we can't be more grateful than to have witnessed his magic on-scree.

