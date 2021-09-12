Back in November of 2013, the entire world was taken aback by the sudden loss of Paul Walker. Walker, who was a young handsome actor in Hollywood was adored by fans for his charming on screen persona and his personality in real life. Paul Walker achieved fame when he played the role of Brian O’Conner in the Fast and Furious films. The movies would then go on to become the best things that ever happened to him as he received worldwide fame from it. Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Walker Gets Engaged to Louis Thornton-Allan, Shows Off Her Ring in a Recent Video on Instagram

Brian O’Conner especially is a fan favorite for many just because his progression from a cop to a criminal is so well done. So to celebrate Paul Walker’s birth anniversary, we are taking a look at five of his best Fast and Furious movies ranked.

Fast and Furious (2009)

The fourth film in the Fast saga and acting as a sequel to The Fast and the Furious, Fast and Furious saw Brian hunting the murderer of Letty Ortiz, while Toretto is doing the same too. While the movie was panned by critics, it still won over the audiences and steered the storyline in a great direction.

Fast and Furious 6 (2013)

This is where the franchise went into full blown action territory and oh boy was it a fun ride. Having some great character reveals and fun action scenes , it followed Toretto and gang investigating the sudden reappearance of Letty Ortiz. Paul Walker didn't have that much to offer in terms of the story, he still was a great side character. F9 - The Fast Saga Movie Review: Vin Diesel Brings His Fast & Furious 'Family' Back For the Silliest Outing of the Series!

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The place where it started all, The Fast and the Furious followed Brian, an undercover cop investigating illegal street races in hope to find automobile hijackers led by Dom Toretto. The chemistry between Dom and Brian over here was amazing and that was all thanks to the acting of Vin Diesel and Paul Walker. By the end of it when it was all said and done, you could see just how much these characters grew to respect each other.

Fast Five (2011)

Justin Lin changed up the formula for Fast and Furious with Fast Five after he injected a bit of heist and action into the series. Fast Five provides a great story that lets Dom and Brian shine and shows the friendship between these two characters. Not to say that it’s a great heist film as well that kicks copious amounts of ass.

Furious 7 (2015)

Furious 7 was a heartbreaking one for the fans. It was Paul Walker’s final film and the circumstances under which it was released was just heartbreaking. The great thing though is that Furious 7 capped off Brian’s story amazingly and featured one last ride between him and Toretto that will bring your tears out.

While Paul Walker isn’t with us, his presence is constantly felt in each and every one of the Fast and Furious films. With this we finish off our list and celebrate the birth anniversary of Paul Walker.

