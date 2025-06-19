Anna Camp, star of Pitch Perfect, and her girlfriend Jade Whipkey are now officially red-carpet partners. According to People, the couple stepped out together for the first time at the premiere of Camp's latest film, Bride Hard, held on Wednesday at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles. The 42-year-old actress looked stunning in an aqua-patterned gown, with her hair neatly styled back and long earrings. Whipkey, a stylist, wore a grey suit with a white shirt and a bolo tie. The two smiled for cameras and appeared happy as they posed at the event. As per the publication, their red carpet appearance came just a few weeks after they went public with their relationship. In May, fans started speculating about their romance when Whipkey shared a photo of Camp on her Instagram Stories.

"Her smile is a poem / Her eyes are roses / Her laugh is music for dancing," Whipkey wrote on the image, showing Camp smiling during what looked like a casual outing. Around the same time, Camp posted a photo of Whipkey drinking wine and captioned it, "DATE NIGHT." Camp has been married twice before -- first to actor Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013, and later to her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin from 2016 to 2019. Meanwhile, Camp will be next seen in the action-comedy Bride Hard, which also stars Rebel Wilson, Justin Hartley, Anna Chlumsky, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Speaking about working with Camp again, Wilson told PEOPLE, "Anna's like the funnest person, on set as well as off set. She's always up for having a fun time." Camp also praised Wilson, saying, "Rebel is always very collaborative -- that's why I love working with her." Bride Hard releases in theatres on Friday, June 20.