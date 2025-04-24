Amid huge fan anticipation for Season 5 of You, one of Netflix's darkest and most twisted series has finally reached its conclusion. After years of obsession and a dark persona cloaked beneath a charming face, our lover-boy and serial killer, Penn Badgley, returns one last time for the final chapter in the series, bringing an end to Joe Goldberg's saga. You Season 5 premiered on Netflix on April 24. The final season comprises 10 episodes. As all episodes were released simultaneously, fans can binge-watch the season in one go. Critics who have finished watching the latest season have already shared their reviews online. ‘You’ Season 5 Teaser: Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg Returns to Face His Dark Past in Netflix’s Final Chapter, Set to Premiere on April 24 (Watch Video).

‘You’ Season 5 Review

The new season picks up three years after Season 4. Joe is back in New York with his entrepreneur wife Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), and the couple is seen living the high life. Despite having their fair share of dark secrets, they try to make amends for their past mistakes and lead a better life. According to reviews, Season 5 of You starts off slow, with a bunch of new characters being introduced. A critic wrote, "Season 5 doesn’t always work, and there are dipping points as the story twists and turns to keep us intrigued." Check out detailed reviews for You Season 5 below.

Screen Rant: "As much as You season 5 is the closing chapter of Joe Goldberg’s story, it’s also about the women who have been killed or harmed by him in some way — mentally, emotionally, physically — as they acknowledge their actions while trying to take back their own power and narrative. To that end, You’s final season is a success. As an exploration of Joe as a misogynist who hides behind his romantic notions, and the women who fall for him before shaking themselves free of his manipulations, You season 5 ultimately sticks the landing."

Comic Book Resources: "It won't surprise anyone that Penn Badgley delivers a career-defining performance as Joe Goldberg and manages to carry the highs and lows of his character with grace. There's a villainous aura that is exuded more than ever in You Season 5, and with good reason, as while Badgley is a standout, he's far from the only one delivering a knockout performance. The best and worst thing about You Season 5 is that it remains true to what it is from beginning to end. The ending holds true to the meta of the series and the themes that make it important, because the only way to beat Joe is to not stoop to his level. Fans waiting for a powerful moment to cap things off may not be ready for what the series finale has to offer."

Watch the Trailer of ‘You’ Season 5:

Collider: "While Season 5 isn't as bloody as some of its predecessors, it's still just as thrilling. As much as Joe Goldberg gaslights the people in his life, he also gaslights the audience into thinking there's something redeemable underneath all of those good looks. For the guy who always says the right thing and can manipulate people into anything, even knowing his innermost thoughts doesn't protect us from his charm." ‘You’ Season 5 Release Date: Here’s How To Watch the Final Chapter of Penn Badgley’s Psychological Thriller Series!.

Apart from Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie, You also features Madeline Brewer, Griffin Matthews and Natasha Behnam in key roles.

