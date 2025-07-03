Actor Priyanka Chopra and his husband Nick Jonas were seen watching the Carlos Alcaraz vs Oliver Tarvet men's singles match at Wimbledon 2025 from the Royal Box on Wednesday, June 2. In a video shared by Wimbledon's official Instagram account, the couple was seen closely following the action in the contest. Carlos Alcaraz eventually prevailed 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 over Oliver Tarvet and advanced to the third round of Wimbledon 2025. Carlos Alcaraz, with this, won his 16th consecutive match at Wimbledon. Priyanka Chopra's 'Heads of State' co-star and WWE legend John Cena was also in attendance at Wimbledon 2025 on July 2. John Cena Attends Wimbledon 2025, WWE Undisputed Champion Spotted Alongside Wife Shay Shariatzadeh (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Attend Carlos Alcaraz vs Oliver Tarvet Match

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Wimbledon 2025

