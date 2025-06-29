'Heads of State' Movie Review: Let me say this upfront: Heads of State is Priyanka Chopra’s most enjoyable Hollywood outing to date - at least if we’re judging purely by PeeCee’s Western filmography. Our desi girl actually has plenty to do this time around - kicking a lot of butts and looking effortlessly cool while doing it. And when your previous line-up includes the Baywatch reboot, Isn’t It Romantic, and The Matrix Resurrections, Heads of State feels practically like A Christmas Carol in comparison. ‘Heads of State’: Priyanka Chopra Recalls How She Lost a ‘Chunk’ of Her ‘Eyebrow’ While Filming for Upcoming Action Comedy Movie.

Even if you set aside the bar set by Chopra’s past Hollywood roles, Heads of State isn’t half‑bad. Directed by Ilya Naishuller (Nobody), this action-comedy brings to the table slickly edited set pieces, solid chemistry between the male leads, and a plot that’s knowingly ridiculous in parts - though the film never quite manages to maintain that energy consistently from start to finish.

'Heads of State' Movie Review - The Plot

The film opens with a joint MI6–CIA mission to apprehend a notorious arms dealer, Viktor Gradov (Paddy Considine), at Spain’s La Tomatina festival. Naturally, things go terribly wrong, and the mission’s lead agent, Noel (Chopra), goes missing. Back in the diplomatic world, UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba), a seasoned politician, meets the newly elected US President Will Derringer (John Cena), a former action movie star. They clash instantly - Sam finds Will shallow and unserious, while Will resents Sam’s smug superiority and that he once had fish and chips with his political rival.

After a press conference between the two goes embarrassingly off-script, their teams decide to have them travel together to a NATO summit in Trieste, Italy, to project unity. En route, however, their plane is attacked, and the two are forced to eject over remote Serbia. As the world believes them dead, Sam and Will must navigate unfamiliar terrain, avoid enemy agents, uncover a possible betrayal, and somehow set aside their bickering long enough to stay alive.

'Heads of State' Movie Review - Buddy Comedy That is Fairly Engaging

The story is patently absurd, which isn’t really a problem in a film that leans so hard into its buddy-action formula. These are two grown men, each a head of state, exchanging barbs while dodging bullets and trying to survive ambushes. It’s not unprecedented - we’ve seen political leaders in peril kicking asses in Air Force One, White House Down, and most recently G20 - but the twist here is the duo’s complete lack of preparedness to do so.

Will may have played heroes on screen, but he’s never actually held a gun. Sam’s military history doesn’t involve real combat either. For most of the film, they rely on others to save them: first an eccentric CIA operative named Marty Comer (Jack Quaid) posted at a safehouse, and later Noel, who re-emerges in style and clearly has history with Sam. Only as events escalate do the two leaders start pulling their weight - and even then, it’s more out of desperation than skill.

Much of the comedy hinges on the banter between Cena and Elba. Not every wisecrack lands, but enough do. Cena, now a regular in comedic roles, continues to prove he has a sharp sense of timing. Elba, not usually associated with comedies (though his stint on The Office US remains memorable), surprises with his dry delivery and sarcastic charm. Their chemistry is charming enough even if it doesn't break new grounds.

'Heads of State' Movie Review - Impresses in the Action Scenes

The real standout, though, is the action. Naishuller directs with flair, and there’s a real sense of fun in the way the fight scenes are constructed. From a chaotic brawl with Serbian goons to a high-energy safe-house attack that gives Jack Quaid a hero moment, to a chase through the streets of Trieste, the sequences are punchy and stylish. The hand-to-hand combat scenes, in particular, are smoothly choreographed and give Priyanka Chopra ample room to shine - though the film doesn’t always do the best job disguising her stunt double.

Still, for all the high-octane moments, Heads of State can’t quite mask its weaker elements. The humour begins to wear thin after a dozen or so back-and-forths. Paddy Considine, as solid an actor as he is, is stuck playing a fairly bland villain. The secondary villain’s reveal is hardly surprising - casting someone conspicuous in a minor role kind of gives it away. And the romantic subplot between Sam and Noel doesn’t really go anywhere or add much, especially when Noel’s strength lies far more in her action sequences than in forced emotional beats. You can clearly see the format here, clearly and loudly.

Even so, compared to the many big-budget movies that end up with direct-to-platform premieres, Heads of State is well above average. It's glossy, breezy, and self-aware enough to skate by on charm, if not substance. The visual effects are actually very good this time even when it aims to go bombastic like the Air Force One ambush scene. Which as you know has always been an issue with other action movies that had direct OTT releases - Ghosted, Red Notice, Red One, Six Underground etc.

'Heads of State' Movie Review - Awkward Political Timing

What sticks out most, however, is the film’s awkward political timing. It leans hard into the idea of US–UK leadership as the cornerstone of global order and touts NATO as the force that holds the free world together.

But in today’s context, when those very nations are accused of looking away from the humanitarian crisis in Gaza while cracking down on Iran, that message rings hollow. The film’s earnest push for global unity through Western might feels like tone-deaf propaganda. Hollywood, we see through it - maybe give the flag-waving a rest next time.

'Heads of State' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Heads of State is certainly an uneven affair - part entertaining buddy‑action romp, part hollow political cheerleading - but it coasts along on the charisma of its leads and a handful of genuinely fun set pieces. You might forget it six months from now, yet while it’s on screen it delivers just enough laughs, punches and Priyanka‑powered flair to make it a perfectly serviceable one‑time watch. Heads of State streams on Prime Video from July 2.

