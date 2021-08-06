Grammy winning-rapper Megan Thee Stallion has shared how studying for a college degree has kept her level-headed. The Savage hitmaker is due to graduate with a degree in health administration from the Texas Southern University later this year, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion to Headline Jay-Z’s Made in America Music Festival.

"School has kept me grounded," the 26-year-old rapper told People. She added: "I might have an amazing night but knowing I have to finish a paper, project or my homework to graduate, keeps my head on straight." In February, Thee Stallion reassured her social media followers that she's committed to her studies despite her chart success after one Twitter user cast doubt on her ambition. Megan Thee Stallion Hopes to ‘Change Lives’ With New Initiative for Women Leaders.

She is over-the-moon that she's managing to prove herself by balancing her studies with her music career. The rapper said: "They swore I wasn't gone get that degree (laughing emojis)." The "Body" hitmaker previously said that her dream of opening an assisted living facility was inspired by her own family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2021 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).