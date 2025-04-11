Coachella is back! One of the world’s biggest music festivals returns to California - bigger and better than ever. If you’re among the not-so-lucky ones who can’t attend in person, don’t worry - we’ve got you covered. Even without a ticket, you can still catch all the action by tuning into the official live stream. And if the words "live stream" made you think of paid subscriptions or VPN hassles, relax. For Coachella 2025, none of that is needed. Just hit play and enjoy the music from wherever you are. ‘You Only Care About Money’: Justin Bieber Lashes Out at Paparazzi After Being Hounded During Coffee Outing with Friends Ahead of Coachella 2025 (Watch Video).

Who Is Performing at Coachella 2025?

Coachella 2025 features a powerful lineup of global superstars ready to take over the stage at the music festival. Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Green Day are headlining this year's Coachella. Missy Elliot, Charli XCX, and Meegan Thee Stallion are in the second-line slots. Other notable artists include BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jennie, Zedd, the original Misfits, Benson Boon, ENHYPEN and more, bringing electrifying performances to the desert stage.

Coachella 2025 Headliners

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

When Is Coachella 2025?

Coachella 2025 is set to take place at the Empire Polo Club site in Indio, California. It is in the famous Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. The music festival is scheduled to span across two weekends. It will run from April 11 to 13 and April 18 to 20.

How to Watch Coachella 2025 Live in India?

Fans who are not able to make it to the music festival can watch the performances live from the official YouTube channel of Coachella, with access to multiple stages at the same time. Fans are allowed to switch between four stages simultaneously, making it easier for them to catch their favourite artists in action.

For a better and more customisable viewing experience, you can also use the Coachella Livestream app. This app provides a smoother experience and allows users to create personalized schedules, set reminders for their favourite acts, and catch performance highlights on demand. The app is available for both Apple and Android platforms. BLACKPINK at Coachella 2023! K-Pop Girl Group Makes History by Presenting First Korean Act Ever to Headline the Music Fest (View Pics and Video).

How to Use the Coachella Livestream App

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

In a late but thrilling announcement, pop sensation Ed Sheeran and rock band Weezer have officially joined the much-anticipated Coachella 2025 lineup. With this exciting update, the festival just got even bigger and we can’t wait! Are you as hyped as we are?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2025 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).