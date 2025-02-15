Famous People Born on February 15: February 15 marks the birth of several notable figures across history. Galileo Galilei (1564), the renowned Italian astronomer, physicist, and engineer, made groundbreaking contributions to science. Susan B. Anthony (1820), a key figure in the women's suffrage movement in the United States, was also born on this day. Other famous birthdays include British philosopher Jeremy Bentham (1748), known for founding utilitarianism, and Indian actor Randhir Kapoor (1947), a prominent figure in Bollywood. 15 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous February 15 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Galileo Galilei (1564-1642) Megan Thee Stallion Callum Turner Randhir Kapoor Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906) Meera Jasmine Ashutosh Gowariker Kavita Kaushik Hardeep Singh Puri Anas Edathodika Lekha Washington Jeremy Bentham (1748-1832)

