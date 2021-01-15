Regina Rene King is an exceptional actress. The actress who is celebrating her birthday today is an American actress and director. Just like many of her co-actors, Regina started her career with acting in television shows. She got recognition for the first time for her performance in first gained attention for her role in the television series 227. She worked in television for quite a while before shifting her focus on movies. She did return back to television and has given some powerful performance in the recent past. Regina King: It’s an Honour to Be a Part of a Piece of Work That Was Entertaining and Socially Relevant.

Movies wise, she gained fame with her stellar performances in films like Friday and Jerry Maguire. She was seen in supporting roles in the films like Poetic Justice, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous. She was also seen in drama series like The Leftovers and The Big Bang Theory. Her career graph also boasts of being a director for shows like Scandal and This Is Us.

Her performances have helped her bag several awards, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and four acting Primetime Emmy Awards. Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2019. And today as she is turning 50 we decided to take a look at some of these performances. Here is a list of 5 films that were Regina at her best and you should definitely watch them to commemorate her special day. Regina King Is All Set to Produce a Series on Boxer Carson Jones.

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate

Regina essayed the role of Mia, an Air Force veteran in A Thin Line Between Love And Hate. She is a longtime friend of Darnell Wright, who is very famous amongst the ladies of the town. The comedy film shows how Mia gets herself caught in a love triangle Darnell and Brandi, a woman who is obsessed with him.

Regina King in A Thin Line Between Love and Hate (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Boyz n the Hood

Regina's character Shalika in Boyz n the Hood was is an outspoken girl who makes sure she puts out her opinions even when it is not needed. Her character, even though had a very little screen time, made a lasting impression on the audience. Her scenes with Doughboy's (Ice Cube) were striking and helped Regina mark a stellar debut into movies.

Regina King in How Stella Got Her Groove Back (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Ray

Ray was an award-winning biopic where Regina essayed the role of Marjorie "Margie" Hendricks. She essayed the role of an R&B singer who sung backup for legendary pianist and music artist Ray Charles (Foxx) and made sure that even though it was a supporting role, she gets noticed by everyone. King's passionate portrayal of the character popularised her importance in Ray's life amongst the audience. Many did not know that Margie didn't just sing for him but was also his mistress and rumoured inspiration.

Regina King in Ray (Photo Credit: Facebook)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

We all need a sister like Regina's character in How Stella Got Her Groove Back. She essayed the role of Vanessa, a postal worker who is always dropping truth bombs for her sister, Stella Payne. King is every sister in the world asking Stella about the juicy gossip about the man she hooked up with on her trip to Jamaica and advises her to follow her heart. Regina's screen space might be limited in the film, she ruled every scene she's in.

Regina King in How Stella Got Her Groove Back (Photo Credit: Facebook)

If Beale Street Could Talk

If Beale Street Could Talk is a love story based on James Baldwin's 1974 novel of the same name. Regina essayed the role of Sharon Rivers, a steadfast mother of a lovely daughter named Tish. She fondly loves both her daughter Tish (Layne) and her daughter's partner, Fonny. She does everything in her capabilities to prove her son-in-law's innocence when he's falsely accused of rape. The actress bagged a 2019 Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the dramatic portrayal in the film.

Regina King in If Beale Street Could Talk (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Regina King is like a chameleon who knows how to mould herself in any character. We wish to see more and more colours of this talented actress. Join us in wishing her very happy 50th birthday.

