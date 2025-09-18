Menlo Park, September 18: Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses were launched during the Meta Connect 2025 event held on September 17, 2025. Besides the announcement of its smart glasses, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta also made several announcements for the future. The company launched its Ray-Ban Meta Display Glasses, Ray-Ban Meta Generation 2 Glasses, Oakley Meta Vanguard Sports Glasses, Meta Horizon Studio, Horizon TV, and AI-Powered Metaverse Tools during the event.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously said that glasses would be the best way to experience artificial intelligence during an interview with Theo Von, an American comedian and podcaster. Mark Zuckerberg also hinted that people would be able to connect with holograms in the future, without needing physical screens. He said that smart glasses could help people interact, react, and perform tasks without needing to access a mobile phone. Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses Launched With Advanced AI Features Alongside Meta Neural Band; Check Key Specifications, Features, Price and Availability.

Mark Zuckerberg Video With Theo Von on YouTube

Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses Price, Specifications, and Features

Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses price starts at USD 799 (around INR 70,000), and it comes with a Meta Neural Band that uses EMG (electromyography) to detect muscle signals in the wrist and helps control the device, according to the company. Ray-Ban Display Glasses offer up to 6 hours of battery life with mixed use, 30 hours with the charging case, and the Neural Band offers up to 18 hours. The smart glasses weigh 69 grams, have titanium hinges for durability, an IPX7 rating (for the band), and two frame sizes (large and standard) and two colour options (black and sand).

Ray-Ban Display smart glasses by Meta have a microphone, speakers, and cameras, along with Meta AI integration. The smart glasses offer a 20-degree FOV (field of view) and 5,000 nits of max brightness and minimal light leakage (around 2%), auto-brightness, transition lenses for indoor/outdoor use, and more. Here are other announcements made during the Meta Connect 2025 event;

Ray-Ban Meta Generation 2: Meta also launched its next version of Meta’s smart glasses with stylish new frames and smarter AI features.

Oakley Meta Vanguard Sports Glasses: These smart glasses come with active lifestyles, a central camera, wraparound lenses, and are water-resistant.

Meta Horizon Studio: It is a new developer platform for users to create AI-generated 3D worlds and help make it easier to build immersive content for the metaverse.

Horizon TV: Meta launched Horizon TV, a hub for Quest headsets, allowing popular content streaming from Disney+ and VR versions. It includes horror movies from Blumhouse.

AI-Powered Metaverse Tools: During the Meta Connect 2025 event, the company launched AI-powered Metaverse tools to help creators build experiences across VR, smart glasses, and social platforms, making immersive content faster and easier to produce.

Apple Smart-Glasses Launch Date, Expected Specifications, and Features

Apple is expected to launch its first-ever smart glasses around late 2026 or early 2027. Recently, the tech giant launched the iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air at competitive prices. As per a report by Apple Insider, Apple Glasses will be introduced to take on Meta Ray-Ban glasses instead of offering an augmented reality (AR) experience to users. Meta Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Supports WhatsApp for Making Video Calls, Sending Messages and POV Sharing.

The report mentioned that the company would introduce the Apple smart glasses with a camera for video recording, an audio playback system, and iPhone connectivity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Apple Insider Report). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2025 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).