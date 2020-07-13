Oscar-winning actress Regina King says it is always an honour to be part of a piece of work that is entertaining and socially relevant. She cites that as the reason for being part of the television series "Watchmen". "It's definitely an honour to be able to have been a part of a piece of work that was entertaining but also socially relevant," Regina said. "Prior to 'Watchmen' I had done 'Seven Seconds' and 'American Crime', and both of those shows had commentary rooted in them, around the things that are going on in our country right now. Tom Holland Gets Back to Work, Shares a Video of Getting Tested for COVID-19 Pre-Shoot (View Post)

With 'Watchmen', it was unique because (creator) Damon (Lindelof) and the entire writing team were able to give a history lesson, infuse a bit of love story in there, shine a light on how pain is inherited, a light on police violence in our country. To do all of these things and be entertaining at the same time, and also have comedic moments, it feels like I was a part of something that's never been done before," she added.

With "Watchmen", Damon Lindelof brings to life a series that embraces the nostalgia of the original graphic novel of the same name. Also starring Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Louis Gossett Jr. and Tim Blake Nelson, "Watchmen" explores the complexities of society while examining different real issues across time periods.

The series takes place in an alternate contemporary reality in the US, where in superheroes and masked vigilantes were outlawed due to their violent methods, but some of them gather around to start a revolution while others attempt to stop it. It questions the notion of heroes and tries to connect the dots between a fictional take of real events.

Her character in the show, Sister Knight, has a mask on -- which has found a new meaning in the post Covid-19 era. "So Patti sent me that picture of me wearing the mask and said to me 'who knew that your costume was going to be our grocery store attire'. And I do step out for groceries. It is funny because of 'Watchmen' coming out not too long ago, people are looking for my eyes so I feel like I am being recognised even more now in the store with the mask on," she said, while opening up on the show that aired in India on Star World.

