International Day of Radiology 2025 is an important observance that is focused on commemorating the invention of radiology and raising awareness about the continued importance of this field in modern healthcare. Every year, the celebration of International Day of Radiology helps people to understand the history of the industry as well as the importance of people working in radiology who are instrumental in the medical field.

As we mark International Day of Radiology 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, including International Day of Radiology 2025 theme, history, how to celebrate International Day of Radiology and its importance.

International Day of Radiology 2025 Date, History

International Day of Radiology 2025 will be marked on November 8. The annual celebration has been in existence since 2012. The European Society of Radiology (ESR), the American College of Radiology (ACR), and the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) celebrated the first ever International Day of Radiology.

International Day of Radiology 2025 Theme, Significance

Like various other holidays, the commemoration of International Day of Radiology is also marked following a dedicated theme. This ritual not only allows us to have a more cohesive and uniform celebration but also spotlights important aspects of radiology that otherwise go unnoticed. International Day of Radiology 2025 theme is Radiographers: Seeing the Unseen - which aims to champion the radiographers who are critical in visualizing conditions invisible to the naked eye.

The celebration of International Day of Radiology is focused on increasing public awareness about radiology and its role in modern medicine, encouraging more people to pursue a career in radiology and also by demystifying common myths that people may have about this sector. The reason that November 8 was chosen as the date for International Day of Radiology is that it marks the anniversary of the discovery of X-rays by German physicist Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen in 1895. We hope that International Day of Radiology helps you to understand the long history and contribution of this sector.

