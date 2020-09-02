Chadwick Boseman's untimely death has come as a shock to many. The actor after battling cancer for four years breathed his last on August 30. Friends and fans of the actor have been mourning his loss and recently his Black Panther co-star, Letitia Wright posted a heartbreaking tribute to her on-screen brother Boseman. Wright shared a video where she delivered a poem via voiceover and it is sure to leave you in tears. The 26-year-old played actress played Shuri, who was a sister to Chadwick's Black Panther in the film. Chadwick Boseman Death: Black Panther Costar Michael B Jordan Pays an Emotional Tribute, Says 'I Wish We Had More Time'.

Boseman's death has come as the biggest shock for his Black Panther co-stars who spent a great deal of time with him on the sets and also got to know him during that phase. Actors such as Wright and Michael B Jordan waited a couple of days to react to the tragic news and have issued lengthier statements on his loss. Letitia posted a video where she beautifully recited a poem that read, "God told me that you were my brother and that I am to love you as such, and I always did, and I always will. But now, my heart is broken. Searching for old message of exchange, cards filled with your handwriting and memories of you holding my hand as if it was for eternity." She shared the video with the caption, "For my brother".

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram 🕊🕊🕊 A post shared by letitiawright (@letitiawright) on Sep 1, 2020 at 5:16pm PDT

Here's Another Post By Letitia Remembering Boseman:

View this post on Instagram 🕊🕊🕊 A post shared by letitiawright (@letitiawright) on Sep 1, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

Heartbreaking tributes are being made in the honour of Chadwick Boseman who essayed the widely loved Marvel superhero Black Panther. The actor through his work not only inspired actors but also made his impact felt by amplifying black history and culture through it. Boseman will be remembered for his exceptional talent and immeasurable kindness by many.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 09:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).