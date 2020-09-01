Washington D.C. [USA], September 1: Three days after the demise of 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman, actor Michael B Jordan paid a heartfelt tribute to his co-star in a long note. He took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself with the late actor along with the note. "I've been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I've been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug...everything. I wish we had more time," he wrote. Tribute to Chadwick Boseman: Denzel Washington, Who Once Paid for the Late Actor’s Acting Classes, Remembers The Black Panther Hero as a ‘Gentle Soul’.

He also wrote about being "forever linked" with the 'Da 5 Bloods' actor.

"One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me," Jordan wrote. Tribute to Chadwick Boseman: Marvel Stars Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson And Others Remember The Black Panther Hero (Watch Video).

"You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you've known it or not...I've been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you've given the world ... the legends and heroes that you've shown us we are ... will live on forever," he added.

Dubbing Boseman a "legend and hero" Jordan wrote about how he always cared for his family and those who were close to him.

"But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit," he wrote.

"You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time," he added.

Jordan ended the note by stating that he is dedicating the rest of his life to the way in which Boseman lived. "I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I'm gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I'll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes," he wrote.

"I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. "Is this your king!?" Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother," he added.

Boseman passed away on August 29 at the age of 43 following a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.