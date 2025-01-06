Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the 82nd Golden Globe Awards is taking place on January 5, 2025 (January 6 in India) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. With this hosting stint, Glaser earns the distinction of being the first solo female host in the history of the prestigious ceremony. Adding to her momentous night, she is also a nominee for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, making her contribution to this year’s event even more remarkable. Golden Globes 2025: India Competes for 2 Major Awards With Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ – See Full Nominations.

Indian fans have much to look forward to as Payal Kapadia’s Grand Prix-winning indie drama, All We Imagine as Light competes for accolades. The film has secured nominations in two significant categories: Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language) and Best Director for Payal Kapadia herself. Meanwhile, Jaques Audiard's musical drama, Emilia Pérez, leads the nominations with an impressive 10 nods, followed by Brady Corbet's The Brutalist with seven.

Other noteworthy films that earned multiple nominations include Edward Berger’s Conclave, Sean Baker’s Anora, Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance, Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain, and Jon M Chu’s Wicked. Among the shows, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Shōgun, Baby Reindeer, etc received multiple nominations. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman To Skip Golden Globes 2025 Amid Justin Baldoni’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit – Reports.

Winners of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards (2025)

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language

Emilia Pérez (France)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ali Wong – Ali Wong: Single Lady

Best Screenplay

Peter Straughan – Conclave

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Best Director

Best Original Score

Best Original Song

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Best Television Series - Drama

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

With the Golden Globes in tow, the picture of who may score big at the Oscars 2025, due for its ceremony in March, is becoming clearer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 06:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).