Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the 82nd Golden Globe Awards is taking place on January 5, 2025 (January 6 in India) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. With this hosting stint, Glaser earns the distinction of being the first solo female host in the history of the prestigious ceremony. Adding to her momentous night, she is also a nominee for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, making her contribution to this year’s event even more remarkable. Golden Globes 2025: India Competes for 2 Major Awards With Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ – See Full Nominations.
Indian fans have much to look forward to as Payal Kapadia’s Grand Prix-winning indie drama, All We Imagine as Light competes for accolades. The film has secured nominations in two significant categories: Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language) and Best Director for Payal Kapadia herself. Meanwhile, Jaques Audiard's musical drama, Emilia Pérez, leads the nominations with an impressive 10 nods, followed by Brady Corbet's The Brutalist with seven.
Other noteworthy films that earned multiple nominations include Edward Berger’s Conclave, Sean Baker’s Anora, Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance, Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain, and Jon M Chu’s Wicked. Among the shows, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Shōgun, Baby Reindeer, etc received multiple nominations. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman To Skip Golden Globes 2025 Amid Justin Baldoni’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit – Reports.
Winners of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards (2025)
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language
Emilia Pérez (France)
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ali Wong – Ali Wong: Single Lady
Best Screenplay
Peter Straughan – Conclave
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Best Director
Best Original Score
Best Original Song
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Best Television Series - Drama
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
With the Golden Globes in tow, the picture of who may score big at the Oscars 2025, due for its ceremony in March, is becoming clearer.
