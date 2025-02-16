The 2025 BAFTA Awards celebrated yet another year of cinematic brilliance, honouring the finest achievements in film over the past year. Hosted by the charismatic David Tennant, the ceremony took place on February 16, 2025, at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre. Edward Berger’s poignant drama Conclave led the nominations with an impressive 12 nods, followed closely by Jacques Audiard’s controversial musical drama Emilia Pérez, which secured 11 nominations. BAFTA 2025 Live Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch the 78th British Academy Film Awards Online.
Other notable films that garnered multiple nominations included The Brutalist, Anora, Wicked, and Dune: Part Two, showcasing a diverse range of storytelling and filmmaking excellence.
Here Are the Big Winners of the 2025 BAFTA Awards (Updating):
Best Director
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
EE Rising Star Award
David Jonsson
Outstanding British Film
Conclave
Best Costume Design
Wicked
Best Make Up & Hair
The Substance
Best British Short Animation
Wander to Wonder
Best British Short Film
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Best Documentary
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Best Editing
Conclave
Best Casting
Anora
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
Best Animated Film
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best Adapted Screenplay
Conclave
Best Original Screenplay
A Real Pain
Best Special Visual Effects
Dune: Part Two
Best Sound
Dune: Part Two
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Best Film Not in the English Language
Emilia Pérez
Best Production Design
Wicked
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Rich Peppiatt (Kneecap)
Best Children's & Family Film
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
What do you think of this year’s winners? For those who missed the ceremony, the BAFTAs can be streamed on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Lionsgate Play in India. Relive the glitz, glamour, and unforgettable moments from one of the most prestigious nights in the film industry!
