The 2025 BAFTA Awards celebrated yet another year of cinematic brilliance, honouring the finest achievements in film over the past year. Hosted by the charismatic David Tennant, the ceremony took place on February 16, 2025, at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre. Edward Berger’s poignant drama Conclave led the nominations with an impressive 12 nods, followed closely by Jacques Audiard’s controversial musical drama Emilia Pérez, which secured 11 nominations. BAFTA 2025 Live Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch the 78th British Academy Film Awards Online.

Other notable films that garnered multiple nominations included The Brutalist, Anora, Wicked, and Dune: Part Two, showcasing a diverse range of storytelling and filmmaking excellence.

Here Are the Big Winners of the 2025 BAFTA Awards (Updating):

Best Director

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

EE Rising Star Award

David Jonsson

Outstanding British Film

Conclave

Best Costume Design

Wicked

Best Make Up & Hair

The Substance

Best British Short Animation

Wander to Wonder

Best British Short Film

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Best Documentary

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Best Editing

Conclave

Best Casting

Anora

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Best Animated Film

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Adapted Screenplay

Conclave

Best Original Screenplay

A Real Pain

Best Special Visual Effects

Dune: Part Two

Best Sound

Dune: Part Two

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Best Film Not in the English Language

Emilia Pérez

Best Production Design

Wicked

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Rich Peppiatt (Kneecap)

Best Children's & Family Film

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

What do you think of this year’s winners? For those who missed the ceremony, the BAFTAs can be streamed on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Lionsgate Play in India. Relive the glitz, glamour, and unforgettable moments from one of the most prestigious nights in the film industry!

