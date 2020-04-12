Saoirse Ronan Birthday Special: From Little Women to Lady Bird, Movies That Prove She's a Powerhouse of Talent

Saoirse Ronan Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Saoirse Ronan was born to perform. Seeing the kind of actress she is and the way she performs on the big screen is simply phenomenal and enriching at the same time. Having started her filmy career at the tender age of 12, Ronan was convinced that this is her future and this is where she wants to belong to. Since then, the young girl never looked back and kept soaring high with each of her big-screen outings. From Brooklyn to Lady Bird, the actress preferred to keep her palette filled with distinct genres - each of which would challenge the performer within her. Brooklyn Star Saoirse Ronan Regrets Missing Out on School Life, Says ‘I Was Home-Schooled but I Still Have Friends from Childhood’.

As the Irish lady gears up to celebrate her big day, we rewind the time to appreciate five of her best performances to date. Though she has a bright future ahead and she'd end up picking roles that are much stronger and powerful than the ones we have seen so far, this bunch will continue to be our all-time favourites. Let's take a look. International Women's Day 2020: Fleabag, Little Women, Marriage Story - 6 Monologues From Films and TV Shows That Define Women's Struggles.

Lady Bird

The reason why Lady Bird was able to resonate with so many girls was 'cos of its subject. It revolved around a teenager who's studying in her final school year. She's excited to enter college but also nervous for leaving behind her school memories. She's going through heartbreaks while also realising that the world doesn't stop for anyone. Saoirse did a fine job as a girl who had too many emotions to display and she was brilliant in it.

Little Women

Little Women was lauded by critics and Ronan even bagged a Golden Globe nomination for her role in it. As a vulnerable Jo March, she was able to justify her character while being faithful to its historical roots. The film celebrated sisterhood and Saoirse was all genuine in her character who cannot get over the disappointment of being a girl.

Brooklyn

This was probably based on Ronan's real-life story. For someone who's in love with the Brooklyn of the 50s, she's also missing her memories of Ireland that she has left behind. The movie had a typical aura around it - the one that made you say 'Once Upon a Time in Brooklyn' and reliving that same era was simply magical.

Mary Queen of Scots

Stepping into the heavy shoes of Mary Stuart wasn't an easy task but Ronan was determined to take up the challenge. She played the role of an overambitious royal who wanted to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, from the throne. This was indeed a very powerful subject loaded with an equally powerful performance by the actress.

Atonement

She played Briony falsely who falsely accuses her sister's lover of some terrible crime. Though her role was restricted to the first half of the story, she made quite an impression with her convincing act as a 12-year-old. Little did anyone know, she was just getting started in the industry.

Happy Birthday, Saoirse Ronan!