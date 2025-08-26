In a shock move, Ana Maria Markovic, who is regarded as the world's most beautiful footballer, has joined USL Super League Side Brooklyn FC. This switch from Europe to the US will see Ana, 25, join her sister Kiki Markovic, who will also play for Brooklyn FC, having moved from FC Rapperswil‑Jona. The upcoming USL Super League season will be Brooklyn FC's second-ever appearance. SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Anushka Kumari Scores Hattrick As India U17 Women’s Football Team Thrash Bhutan 8–0.

Ana took to her Instagram account and shared about signing with the New York City club, moving from Damainese, who play in the Liga BPI. Interestingly, Ana cancelled her contract with Braga before joining Damainese earlier this year, to eventually end up with Brooklyn FC. Brooklyn FC finished sixth in the USL Super League 2024-25, winning 10, losing nine, and drawing nine out of 28 matches. Dalima Chhibber Eyes Historic FIFA World Cup Berth for Indian Women’s Football Team (Watch Video).

Ana represents the Croatian Women's National Football Team and has featured in 20 internationals since 2021, scoring two goals. Ana is a social media phenomenon, with over three million followers on Instagram, where she shares her daily life, both professional and personal, in comparison to her sister Kiki, who only has 18,900 followers. The Maria sisters also own a business, a Swiss vegan protein water brand, RELOADZ.

