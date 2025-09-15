The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off on September 14 in the US (September 15 in India), celebrating the very best in American primetime television programming from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025. The prestigious ceremony, conducted by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, took place at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, California. 77th Emmy Awards 2025 Ceremony Live Streaming: Date, Time, Hosts, When and Where To Watch Emmys 2025 Online and on TV in India and Your Country.

Nate Bargatze Hosts for the First Time

This year’s ceremony was hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, widely recognised as 2024’s highest-paid stand-up comic. Making his Emmy hosting debut, Bargatze was also a nominee in two categories - Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special - for his critically acclaimed show Your Friend, Nate Bargatze.

Apple TV+’s Severance dominated the nominations with an impressive 27 nods, including 17 Creative Emmy nominations, where it already bagged six wins. HBO’s The Penguin followed closely with 24 nominations, making the competition tight at the top. Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2025: Former US President Barack Obama Honoured for Narration in Netflix Documentary ‘Our Oceans’.

Full List of Emmy Winners 2025 (Updated in Real Time)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program - The Traitors (Peacock)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series - Britt Lower – Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Tramell Tillman – Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Where to Watch the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

Missed the live broadcast? Don’t worry. You can stream the full event in the US on Paramount+ and in India on JioHotstar.

