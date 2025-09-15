The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards (or Emmys 2025 or Primetime Emmy Awards 2025, what ever you wanna call it) recently concluded on September 14 with a night full of surprise wins and historical victories. Netflix's acclaimed British miniseries Adolescence dominated the night with six wins including young Owen Cooper becoming the youngest male winner in the history of the Emmys at 15. Emmy Awards 2025 Winners: Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’, Apple TV+’s ‘The Studio’ Dominate at 77th Primetime Emmy Awards; ‘The Pitt’, ‘Severance’ Jostle in Drama Categories – See Full List.

Another frontrunner for the maximum wins was The Studio with four wins in the Comedy categories. The Pitt pulled off a surprise win over Severance to win the Best Drama series, while shows like Hacks, The Penguin, Slow Horses, Andor et al also managed to shine at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

In case you are in USA or India and have missed watching out on these shows, fret not. Primetime Emmy Awards 2025: ‘Adolescence’ Fame Owen Cooper Becomes Youngest Ever Male Winner at 15.

Here's letting you know where you can watch the winning shows of the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards online.

77th Primetime Emmy Award Winning Shows and Where to Watch Them Online

Adolescence

Wins: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Philip Barantini), Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Stephen Graham), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Owen Cooper), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Erin Doherty)

Where to Watch Online: Netflix

The Studio

Wins: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Seth Rogen), Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez)

Where to Watch Online: Apple TV+

Severance

Wins: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Tramell Tillman), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Britt Lower)

Where to Watch Online: Apple TV+

The Pitt

Wins: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Noah Wyle), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Katherine LaNasa)

Where to Watch Online: HBO Max (USA)/JioHotstar (India)

Hacks

Wins: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Einbinder)

Where to Watch Online: HBO Max (USA)/JioHotstar (India)

Last Week Tonight with John

Wins: Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Where to Watch Online: HBO Max (USA)/JioHotstar (India)

Slow Horses

Wins: Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Adam Randall)

Where to Watch Online: Apple TV+

The Penguin

Wins: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Cristin Milioti)

Where to Watch Online: HBO Max (USA)/JioHotstar (India)

Andor

Wins: Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Dan Gilroy)

Where to Watch Online: Disney+ (USA)/JioHotstar (India)

Somebody Somewhere

Wins: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Jeff Hiller)

Where to Watch Online: HBO Max (USA)/JioHotstar (India)

The Traitors

Wins: Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Where to Watch Online: Peacock (Only in USA)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Where to Watch Online: Paramount+ (Only in USA)

Whether you’re in the US or India, almost every major winner is available to stream - so queue them up and relive the winning shows of the TV’s biggest night on your platform of choice. In case you missed watching out the telecast of 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, it is available for streaming in the US on Paramount+ and in India on JioHotstar.

