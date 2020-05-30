Scott Disick Hasn't Lost Hope, Is Determined To Get Sofia Richie Back In His Life, An Insider Reveals

Scott wants Sofia back in his life (picture credit - Instagram)

Fans of Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were disheartened when news of the couple calling it quits hit the internet. The duo was in a relationship for over three years. However, Scott feels like he has time to control the damage as he is hoping to get back with Sofia. “Scott has mixed emotions right now. He truly believes that he will get Sofia back. But he understands the space that is needed for both of them, and the work he has to do for himself before any of that happens,” a source was quoted by HollywoodLife.

The insider further goes on to say that Scott has been unwell for a long time, which is why he has just not been able to focus on Sofia. Being in quarantine has done no good either as it made him deal with the pain of losing both his parents three months apart from each other from late 2013-early 2014. In fact, this also led him to rehab last month. He came home after a few weeks, but Scott has still not been in a good state of mind. Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Have Reportedly Called It Quits After Dating For Three Years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Nov 1, 2019 at 4:57pm PDT

“The last couple of weeks and months have been such a whirlwind for his health and well being that he hasn’t been able to focus on Sofia,” the source was further quoted. However, Scott hasn't lost hope and hopes to get back with Sofia. “He really wants to rally and get back to the person she fell in love with in the first place. It’s some work, but he is determined to take it one step at a time and whatever happens with the future with Sofia he knows it will be for the best,” the source adds.

Well, we really hope that Sofia and Scott are able to sort their differences and come back together. It's heartbreaking to see them apart.