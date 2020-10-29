Halloween is around the corner and we're gearing up for trick or treat! The festival that's widely celebrated in the west has its own fun elements and this obviously includes playing fancy dress competition. The festival demands you to dress up as an object or a particular character while mingling with your set of friends on Halloween night. Besides superheroes, there are tons of other ideas that you can borrow for your costume night. For the ones who can't think of any, we have famous celebrity names who can help you with the same. Halloween 2020 Face Masks: From Scary Pumpkin Lantern Designs to Witches on Broom, Check Out Masks For The Spooky Season.

From dressing up as Batman and Catwoman to Princess Fiona and Shrek, there are so many costume ideas available for Halloween 2020. We have combined a list of celebrity names and their Halloween avatars that you can ape or take ideas from. Have a look and thank us later. Halloween 2020 Sexy Costume Ideas: From Naughty Nurse & Racy Wednesday to Delicious Devil and Sultry Cat, XXX-Tra HOT October 31 Costumes You Can Try This Year!

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beyonce and Jay Z

Beyonce and Jay Z (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

John Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonad and Sophie Turner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While our outfit ideas for virtual celebrations this year are ready, you guys can start brainstorming or simply borrow some ideas from the names mentioned above. Happy Halloween!

