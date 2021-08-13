Sebastian Stan, the Winter Soldier from MCU celebrates his birthday on August 13. The charming man, who became a fan favourite post his Marvel stint is quite a fun-loving guy in real life and his Instagram account is proof of it. Sebastian may be extremely tough in movies, but in real life, the actor is like every boy next door. He's goofy, weird and quirky and someone you want in your life. While we loved him as Bucky and hated him as the Winter Soldier (then fell in love again), we can't deny that we have always rooted for Sebastian as an actor and we simply cannot stop adoring him. Pam & Tommy: Sebastian Stan, Lily James as Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson First Look From Hulu’s Limited Series Out!

Sebastian Stan's Instagram account isn't about his starry image but it reflects more about his personal life. He likes sharing pictures that he feels are real. They aren't always about promotions or marketing a product that he endorses but also about his personal life and how he likes to keep it natural. Stan is just like all of us when it comes to IG - sharing pictures that he thinks should be seen by everyone else, no matter how funny they are. If this Romanian-American born doesn't impress you with his looks or even acting skills, we bet he'll win your hearts with his relevant social media account. Don't believe us? Check out some of the pictures from his handle below. Sebastian Stan's Hilarious Reactions As He Watches Gossip Girl's Pilot to Celebrate 13 Years Of the Show Will Leave You in Splits (Watch Video).

He Can Get Weird at Times

A Cute Chef, Right?

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

The Winter Soldier Getting His Hair Done

Uff... Those Killer Looks!

Having his Own La La Land

Honestly, the Gauntlet Looks Better on Him

Sebastian Stan was last seen in the Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier where he reprised his role of Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier. While the show received much attention and appreciation, his camaraderie with co-star, Anthony Mackie was also praised equally. The actor is supposedly returning with his character in the next Captain America movie.

