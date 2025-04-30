‘Thunderbolts’ Post Credit Scene Leaks Online: Video Clip From Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan’s Marvel Film Teasing Major Spoiler Goes Viral on Social Media

Thunderbolts, the 36th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is set to release in cinemas in the USA on May 2 and in India on May 1. Directed by Jake Schrier, the film stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Thunderbolts has been receiving a positive response from early reviews and looks set for a strong opening at the box office. ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie Review: Marvel’s Misfit Team-Up Packs Humour, Action, Emotion and Just Enough Redemption!

It has been revealed that Thunderbolts includes two post-credit scenes. One is a light-hearted gag featuring Red Guardian (David Harbour) revisiting a joke from earlier in the film. The other, however, is a more significant scene that teases an upcoming MCU instalment.

Unfortunately, due to early screenings, not only have the details of the second post-credit scene leaked online, but the scene itself has also surfaced. The sequence reportedly shows the Thunderbolts protagonists at Avengers Tower, grappling with a branding-related dilemma - when an unexpected development shakes things up.

We do not condone or promote any form of piracy. Therefore, we are only sharing a screenshot from the leaked footage, without revealing the full video. ‘Thunderbolts’: Did Post-Credit Scenes Leak Online After London Premiere of Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan’s Marvel Movie? Here’s What We Know!

Leaked Post-Credit Scene From 'Thunderbolts'

Leaked Post Credit Scene From Thunderbolts

Watch the Trailer of 'Thunderbolts':

Thunderbolts follows a group of misfits and anti-heroes - Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Bucky Barnes, John Walker, and Ghost - who are forced to join forces against a new threat. The film marks the second MCU release of 2025, following Captain America: Brave New World, and will be succeeded by The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2025 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).