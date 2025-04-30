‘Thunderbolts’ Post Credit Scene Leaks Online: Video Clip From Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan’s Marvel Film Teasing Major Spoiler Goes Viral on Social Media

Marvel’s Thunderbolts hits cinemas on May 1 in India and May 2 in the US. Early reviews are positive, and two post-credit scenes - one a major MCU teaser - have already leaked online.

Hollywood Team Latestly| Apr 30, 2025 10:02 AM IST
'Thunderbolts' Post Credit Scene Leaks Online: Video Clip From Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan's Marvel Film Teasing Major Spoiler Goes Viral on Social Media
Thunderbolts (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Thunderbolts, the 36th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is set to release in cinemas in the USA on May 2 and in India on May 1. Directed by Jake Schrier, the film stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Thunderbolts has been receiving a positive response from early reviews and looks set for a strong opening at the box office. ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie Review: Marvel’s Misfit Team-Up Packs Humour, Action, Emotion and Just Enough Redemption!

It has been revealed that Thunderbolts includes two post-credit scenes. One is a light-hearted gag featuring Red Guardian (David Harbour) revisiting a joke from earlier in the film. The other, however, is a more significant scene that teases an upcoming MCU instalment.

Unfortunately, due to early screenings, not only have the details of the second post-credit scene leaked online, but the scene itself has also surfaced. The sequence reportedly shows the Thunderbolts protagonists at Avengers Tower, grappling with a branding-related dilemma - when an unexpected development shakes things up.

We do not condone or promote any form of piracy. Therefore, we are only sharing a screenshot from the leaked footage, without revealing the full video. ‘Thunderbolts’: Did Post-Credit Scenes Leak Online After London Premiere of Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan’s Marvel Movie? Here’s What We Know! 

Leaked Post-Credit Scene From 'Thunderbolts'

Leaked Post Credit Scene From Thunderbolts

Watch the Trailer of 'Thunderbolts':

Thunderbolts follows a group of misfits and anti-heroes - Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Bucky Barnes, John Walker, and Ghost - who are forced to join forces against a new threat. The film marks the second MCU release of 2025, following Captain America: Brave New World, and will be succeeded by The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2025 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

