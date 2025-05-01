Marvel's much-awaited film Thunderbolts finally hit the theatres today. Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts is the 36th instalment in the MCU and features an ensemble cast including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Vishwanathan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The movie introduces an unconventional team of anti-heroes who step in to save the world from a looming threat amid the absence of traditional superheroes. The movie, which was released in the theatres on Thursday (May 1), has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Thunderbolts has been illegally leaked on torrent sites MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie Review: Marvel’s Upcoming Film Gets Positive First Reactions, Florence Pugh As Yelena Singled Out for Praise; Two Post-Credit Scenes Revealed.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cybercell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Thunderbolts’: Did Post-Credit Scenes Leak Online After London Premiere of Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan’s Marvel Movie? Here’s What We Know! (SPOILER ALERT).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Thunderbolts’:

Thunderbolts sets up the stage for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie, where the entire Thunderbolts cast is confirmed to return. Produced by Kevin Feige, Thunderbolts hit the theatre screens in India on May 1, a day ahead of its US release, which is set for May 2.

