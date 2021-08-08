Shawn Mendes turns 23 today (August 8) and has had quite an impressive career graph until now. The singer has made quite a name for himself and has a worldwide fan following. He has achieved a lot at such a young age including being the third youngest solo artist to achieve three No. 1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 chart. The Canadian singer, who is a former Vine star, has given the audience some amazing songs that are not only phenomenal music-wise but the lyrics of his songs are amazing too. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Celebrate Two-Year Dating Anniversary With Social Media Posts.

If you happen to look at any of his past tours, the Mendessy army has only gotten bigger each year. Handwritten was the debut studio album by Shawn Mendes which was released on April 14, 2015 and ever since then, he has only been creating great music. He has many female fans who drool over his body too. The singer has a toned body with stunning looks and he often gets his female fans wanting more and more of him. While many have an eye on him, the singer is madly in love with Camila Cabello. The two have been dating each other for two years and their love for each other is only growing stronger each day. Shawn Mendes Confesses All His Songs Are About Camila Cabello.

The two are quite cute together on social media and today to mark Shawn's birthday, we are looking at some of the most adorable Instagram moments of the lovebirds.

Check It Out:

All Eyes On You

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

This is a particularly cute picture of the two. You can feel the chemistry between the two and see how much they love each other.

Goofing Around

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

The two are absolutely comfortable in each other's company. So much that they are okay being goofy and real around each other.

A Little Cute Dance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

A perfect partner is the one who knows he to match your energy. These two know how to have fun in each other's company and find joy in the smallest things like dancing in the middle of the street.

Kissing The Feet Is Another Level Of Love, Right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

It is their love language. Shawn captioned the image saying he kisses Camila's feet because he loves her and only the two can understand what that really means.

Being Weird Together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

Their love has been questioned many a times and the two have always given befitting responses to prove how much they mean to each other. This hilarious video was a response to everyone making fun of how they kiss. Power couple indeed.

Shawn Mendes continues to make great music and set relationship goals for us. We hope he succeeds in both aspects and makes his fans proud. Join us in wishing the singer a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2021 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).