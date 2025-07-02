Nick Jonas was every bit the proud husband at the London premiere of Priyanka Chopra Jonas new film, Heads of State. The couple turned heads on the red carpet, radiating love and charm in what Nick fondly called a “date night.” The singer-actor posted a short video on Instagram showing Priyanka having her moment before the premiere, dancing joyfully in a stunning purple outfit captioned: “Date night for #headsofstate premiere in London.” ‘Heads of State’ Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra Gets Ample Room To Shine in John Cena and Idris Elba’s Fairly Enjoyable Action-Comedy (LatestLY Exclusive)

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Bam Bam’ Dance

Dressed in a vibrant purple fringed maxi dress, Priyanka danced her heart out to Camila Cabello’s track Bam Bam, radiating carefree energy. Her hair was styled in a chic bun, while her bold look and glowing presence set the tone for the premiere night. Nick, looking dashing in a royal blue suit, captured the heartwarming moment, and fans couldn’t get enough. As Nick shared the clip fans filled the comments with love. Their fun and loving interaction once again proved why they’re one of the internet’s favourite couples. ‘Heads of State’: Priyanka Chopra Recalls How She Lost a ‘Chunk’ of Her ‘Eyebrow’ While Filming for Upcoming Action Comedy Movie.

About ‘Heads of State’

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State stars Priyanka Chopra alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. In the film, Priyanka plays a fierce MI6 operative tangled in an international conspiracy, mixing high-stakes action with witty humour. The film is now streaming on Prime Video.

