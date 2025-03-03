The gala is renowned for its exquisite fashion statements, where celebrities grace the red carpet in stunning designer attire, each outfit more captivating than the last. The atmosphere is electric, filled with the glitz and glamour of Hollywood's elite coming together to celebrate the cinematic achievements of the year while supporting charitable causes. The evening not only highlights iconic performances and groundbreaking films but also serves as a vibrant showcase of creativity and style, making it one of the pinnacle events of the awards season. Oscars 2025 Red Carpet: Meet the Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 97th Academy Awards.

In a spectacular showcase of unity and generosity, Vanity Fair teamed up with renowned local organizations like the Motion Picture & Television Fund and Baby2Baby, igniting a wave of philanthropy during the dazzling 97th Academy Awards in the glamorous heart of Beverly Hills. The Red Carpet unfurled like a vivid tapestry, adorned with a stunning array of celebrities radiating charm and elegance. However, it was the Vanity Fair after-party that truly stole the show, enveloping guests in an electrifying atmosphere bursting with festivity and refined glamour. This captivating gathering emerged as the pinnacle of the evening, creating a lavish haven for stars to unwind, network, and continue the celebration in style—all while rallying support for the community that uplifts them. Oscars 2025 Nominees for Best Costume Design.

Julia Fox, Ana de Armas, Jenna Ortega, Lisa, Sydney Sweeney (Photo Credits: File Image)

Fashion & Fundraiser

The energy at Vanity Fair's after-party was absolutely unforgettable, featuring a dazzling lineup of powerhouse women who set the fashion scene ablaze. Camila Cabello lit up the night with her enchanting presence, while Sidney Sweeney turned heads in a striking pink Miu Miu ensemble that beautifully highlighted her features and curves. Kim Kardashian made waves in a breathtaking Balenciaga creation that set the white flow high, joined by the fashion-forward Kendall Jenner and Jenna Ortega. Together, they pushed the boundaries of style, raising the stakes to an exhilarating new level.

On the VFOscar stage, Olivia Rodrigo mesmerized in an ethereal black dress, her youthful exuberance sparkling as she shared the spotlight with Sebastian Stan and his partner, Annabelle Wallis. Their chemistry was infectious, creating a delightful ambiance filled with heartwarming couple moments that charmed everyone nearby. Julia Garner, known for her role in Ozark, turned heads in a dramatic feathered dress that added a dash of elegance to her ensemble.

Julia Fox made a bold statement with her audacious, sheer attire, channeling a daring spirit that echoed her connection with Kanye's taste of transparency in dressing from the past. Hailey Bieber dazzled in a sophisticated YSL gown adorned with delicate bows, effortlessly blending timeless elegance with a contemporary edge. Madelyn Cline embraced the romantic vibe of the evening, lighting up the night in a show-stopping red Giorgio Armani masterpiece that accentuated her allure.

Emily Ratajkowski made a jaw-dropping debut in Ludovic de Saint Sernin's avant-garde Fall/Winter 2025 collection, a day ahead of the show, stirring excitement with her bold, innovative style. The captivating Ana de Armas commanded the room at VFOscar, exuding a magnetic confidence that drew every gaze her way as she mingled among the guests. With more celebs walking in, the bewitching duo of Dove Cameron and Damiano David, impeccably dressed in all black, added an air of mystery to the night, leaving an unforgettable impression that lingered long after their departure.

In this magnificent celebration of the Oscars, we escaped the burdens of the world to revel in a breathtaking display of fashion, dazzling jewels, and the heartbeat of glamour, celebrating an extraordinary gathering of talented and stunning celebrities and artists!

