Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello celebrated two-year dating anniversary with social media posts. The couple, who began dating in 2019, wished each \ with adorable photos. Shawn Mendes gave a huge shout out to Mendes with a Twitter post that read, “Happy 2 years my baby.”

Happy 2 years my baby ♥️ pic.twitter.com/BPvHEPjenu — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) July 3, 2021

Camila Cabello put out a lovely post on Instagram with the caption "here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

