Actress Sofía Vergara revealed that she keeps a nude photograph of herself from when she was ‘young and fresh’ in her closet. While giving a tour of her luxurious walk-in closet, Vergara, in an accompanying video, invites viewers into her home, which houses racks of clothing, handbags, and several walled shoes. “This is where I actually really live — in my closet,” she said. “This is where I spend most of my time. This is like a girl’s dream.” Sofia Vergara Breaks Silence on Divorce From Joe Manganiello Following Rift Over Parenthood, Modern Family Actress Says 'I Don't Want to Be an Old Mom'.

Vergara shares that the objects on the room’s large marble-topped centre island are significant. “All these items on the counter are very special to me,” she says, showing off an antique find from a shop in Paris and a treasured photo of her late brother and late cousin, reports people.com.

Then Vergara holds up a framed black-and-white, nude boudoir-style photo of herself, explaining wistfully, “And this picture, it was when I was young and fresh.” The actress flaunted her space while spending quality time there with her former Modern Family co-stars Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson in October.

In an Instagram photograph Vergara shared, fans saw a framed photo showing the castmates’ re-creation of Sophia Loren's infamous side eye toward Jayne Mansfield in 1957 as Bowen stared down at Vergara’s cleavage at the 2014 Emmy Awards. Vergara purchased the home in 2020 while she was still married to Joe Manganiello. After seven years of marriage, the pair announced their split in July 2023, and Manganiello filed for divorce two days later.

