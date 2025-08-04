When it comes to representing our roots to the world, no one does it better than India. This time, the privilege was of the popular dance crew, B Unique Crew, who delivered a mind-blowing performance on one of the biggest talent stages out there, America’s Got Talent. The five-member dance group’s electrifying moves didn’t just shock judges, but also left the audience stunned with their synchronisation and speed. The performance created such a buzz online that the viral video even received a reaction from Allu Arjun himself. Allu Arjun Sends Heartfelt Wishes to National Awards Winners Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji and Others.

Allu Arjun Sends Love to B Unique Crew After Their Viral ‘AGT’ Performance

Indian dance group B Unique Crew set the stage of America’s Got Talent Season 20 on fire with their sensational dance moves. A video of their performance has gone viral on the internet, earning widespread applause. B Unique Crew chose the fiery Pushpa track “Jokke Jokke Meke” by Vijay Prakash for their robotics-themed act, and took it up a notch by adding a creative Doctor Octopus-inspired twist.

B Unique Crew’s Viral ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance

Icon Star @alluarjun's #Pushpa is a global phenomena 💥💥 The 'B Unique Crew' performed for the #Pushpa song on @AGT Season 20 stage and the response was sensational 🤩 The judges hailed it as 'THE BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE SEASON' 🌟🇮🇳❤️‍🔥pic.twitter.com/Nx1Zcfpyfw — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) August 4, 2025

The performance left judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B speechless, who later called it "the best performance of the season." The act was so mind-blowing that Howie Mandel also hit the golden buzzer for the group. Resharing a video of the same on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Allu Arjun reacted to the performance and expressed his thoughts about the viral act. He simply wrote, "Wow... Mind blowing."

Allu Arjun Reacts to B Unique Crew’s Performance

Wow … Mind Blowing . 🖤 https://t.co/pwVRkSpbqD — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 4, 2025

Allu Arjun’s Work Front

On the work front, Allu Arjun, who was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024), will next be seen in AA22xA6 with director Atlee, one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. The mega collaboration also marks Allu Arjun's first on-screen pairing with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone. Apart from this, the Telugu superstar is also rumoured to have joined hands with Mollywood actor-director Basil Joseph for a superhero film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2025 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).