We finally have an answer to who our new Superman will be and its David Corenswet! While not an unknown actor, he is not exactly that big in the public eye as well which makes it a perfect match. Playing the role in director James Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy which is slated for 2025, this certainly is a big get and pretty much the biggest role of his career. Superman Legacy: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan Cast as Clark Kent and Lois Lane in James Gunn’s Upcoming DC Film.

But who is David Corenswet? That is a question that will pop up for a while now. An actor whose career is about to blow up in a huge way, the 29-years-old star comes from Philadelphia who is known for his theatre work and having a prospective career on the small screen. Corenswet was a child actor and starred in many theatre productions like All My Sons, La Vie En Bleu and also in an adaptation of Macbeth.

Corenswet is also known for writing his own screenplays and starring in them with his notable works being Following Chase and Moe & Jerryweather. Corenswet’s career would then pick up when the star would appear in the political thriller Affairs of State; however, the actor would finally start getting recognized when he would be cast in Netflix’s Hollywood, where he would play a World War II veteran who would have aspirations of becoming an actor. While the show would go on to receive not-so-stellar reviews, Corenswet’s acting would be praised.

In 2022, he would also go on to appear in We Own This City, an HBO show that would come from the writers of The Wire, and he currently also is set to star alongside Natalie Portman in Apple TV+’s Lady in the Lake adaptation. You can also check out Corenswet in Ti West’s breakout hit Pearl, where he starred alongside Mia Goth as the Projectionist. Superman Legacy: James Gunn's DC Film to See the Man of Steel Join a World Where Superheroes Already Exist - Reports.

Taking on Superman is surely going to be a daunting task for the actor, but considering he has the looks and the charisma to pull it off, here is wishing Corenswet good luck as the star is definitely going to need it. You can check out David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman when Superman: Legacy directed by James Gunn releases in theatres on July 11, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2023 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).