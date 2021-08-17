The Nun actress, Taissa Farmiga celebrates her birthday on August 17. Vera Farmiga's younger sister, who's still establishing her base in Hollywood is quite an avid social media user who enjoys a fan following of more than two million. Blessed with her good looks and impressive acting skills, Farmiga is definitely a name that you must look forward to. While her looks resemble her elder sister, Taissa is more quirky we feel and her Instagram account can be proof of it.

One look at Taissa's social media accounts and you are convinced that she likes keeping it real. There are pictures with her co-stars, from her movie sets, movie announcements and of course from one of her holidays. She comes across as that girl-next-door who's most likely to have the most number of guys falling for her. While she's just getting started with her filmy career, she's already a fashionista ready to roar. We have seen her red carpet appearances and they have all been charming if nothing else. Vera Farmiga Birthday Special: From The Conjuring to Down to the Bone, Naming Some of Her Best Performances.

Today, on Taissa's birthday, we take a look at her Instagram account and pick some of her best pictures yet. Join us while we admire her feed.

With the Cutest Companion Ever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taissa Farmiga (@taissafarmiga)

With the Man of Her Dreams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taissa Farmiga (@taissafarmiga)

Just Another Cute Selfie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taissa Farmiga (@taissafarmiga)

Loving Her Leopard Print Skirt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taissa Farmiga (@taissafarmiga)

Ain't That Quirky?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taissa Farmiga (@taissafarmiga)

Now That's How You Nail Your Red Carpet Outing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taissa Farmiga (@taissafarmiga)

Spookiest Promotion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taissa Farmiga (@taissafarmiga)

Happy Birthday, Taissa Farmiga! Have an eventful year ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).