Horror fans, get ready for a night of chills before everyone else as The Conjuring: Last Rites, the much-awaited next chapter in the famous horror franchise, will have special preview shows across India on September 4, 2025, just a day ahead of its official release on September 5, 2025. Directed by Michael Chaves, this spine-chilling finale once again brings back the beloved paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu making sure no corner of India misses the screams. ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Teaser: Ed and Lorraine Warren Return for Their Most Terrifying Case Ever (Watch Video)

What To Expect From the Final Chapter?

The Conjuring: Last Rites promises to be more than just another scare fest, it may very well be the final bow of the Warrens on the big screen. This time, the story dives into the infamous Smurl Haunting of 1986, a decade-long demonic infestation that brought violence, foul smells, and terrifying supernatural activity into one family’s home.

A Look Back at ‘The Conjuring’ Universe

The franchise first terrified audiences in 2013 with The Conjuring, based on the Perron family haunting in Rhode Island. It was followed by The Conjuring 2 (2016), which introduced the chilling demon Valak in the Enfield case and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), which explored the 1981 trial of Arne Johnson. Along the way, it also spawned hit spin-offs like Annabelle and The Nun. 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Final Trailer out Ahead of Movie's September Release.

Watch the Official Trailer of ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’:

Who’s in the Cast?

Apart from Wilson and Farmiga, the cast features Ben Hardy, John Brotherton, Mia Tomlinson, Shannon Kook and Taissa Farmiga. With the Warrens’ haunted artefact collection returning to the spotlight, fans can expect the familiar dread, sudden jolts and a sinister mystery that ties the saga together. 'The Conjuring 4' Has Been Summoned with Patrick Wilson & Vera Farmiga Expected to ... - Latest Tweet by Fandom.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss the Preview?

Special previews are a rare chance for horror lovers to experience the terror first. With haunting soundscapes, dark hallways, and that signature Conjuring tension, the September 4 screenings promise to set the tone for the franchise’s grand farewell. Book your special screening tickets now.

