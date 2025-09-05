The highly anticipated horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites finally hit theatres today (September 5) with special preview shows held across India a day earlier. Directed by Michael Chaves, the ninth and final chapter of the globally acclaimed horror franchise marks the return of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Special Preview: Famous Horror Franchise To Screen in India on September 4; Fans To Get Early Screams Before the Final Chapter Releases on September 5 (Read Details)

What To Expect From the Final Chapter?

This installment dives deep into the terrifying true story of the Smurl Haunting of 1986, a decade-long demonic infestation that brought violence, foul smells and terrifying supernatural occurrences into one family’s home. Released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the film promises a spine-chilling conclusion to the saga, packed with familiar dread, unexpected jump scares and the Warrens’ haunted artefact collection coming back to life. However, just hours after its official release, a shocking piracy leak has rattled the film’s debut.

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Leaked Online in HD

Reports confirm that The Conjuring: Last Rites has been illegally uploaded on websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Pikashow and multiple Telegram channels, making it available for free download and streaming. Online piracy continues to be a major threat to the entertainment industry, especially for blockbuster films with massive fan bases. Despite the use of advanced anti-piracy measures, the leak has once again raised concerns over whether platforms can ever fully combat this persistent issue. This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cybercell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday Season 2: Part 2’ Leaked Online: Series Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Pikashow & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Netflix’s Top Series Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?

Watch the Official Trailer of ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’:

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Cast

The film also stars Ben Hardy, John Brotherton, Mia Tomlinson, Shannon Kook and Taissa Farmiga, promising a powerful ensemble for the franchise’s climactic finale. Fans are urged to watch the movie in theatres to support the creators and experience the horror the way it’s meant to be seen on the big screen.

