Vera Farmiga, popular for her role in The Conjuring franchise celebrates her birthday today. The brilliant actress probably deserves some more accolades for being a brilliant performer that she is. From attempting drama to horror, Farmiga has tried to nail all the different genres that she has been a part of. Besides being an actress, she's also a director and a producer who made her film debut in 1998. While we have a long list of our favourite releases that starred her, we pick five names that we don't mind adoring a little more than the rest. The Conjuring 3 Will Expand the Franchise Beyond the 'Haunted House Formula', Reveals Screenwriter.

As Vera Farmiga gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we name five best roles of her filmy career so far. Have a look at our list...

The Conjuring

The Conjuring has to find a place in Vera Farmiga's list of best movies. This horror movie still holds a tight spot in the list of Hollywood's most promising horror movies. Based on the life of real paranormal experts, Ed and Lorraine, it revolves around a family that was being tortured by an evil spirit. The success of The Conjuring paved the way for its equally successful sequels and decent spin-offs.

The Manchurian Candidate

The film that revolved around the US' internal politics had Vera playing the wife of a powerful senator who is a strong opponent of the film's prime antagonist. It's about a Vice President candidate who's secretly trying to bring America down from within the White House. Lockdown Watchlist: 7 Binge-Worthy Psychological Thriller Series That Will Give You a Great Adrenaline Rush.

Down to the Bone

Vera played a single mother who's struggling to raise her two kids while also hiding her drug addiction. Her performance was appreciated by critics worldwide and even Farmiga would be proud of her acting skills in it. This movie will always find a place in her list of best performances.

Never Forever

Sometimes your intentions are good but the outcome isn't. Never Forever is about a couple who's trying to have a baby. However, things take an ugly turn when the husband attempts suicide after discovering his infertility. To change things from there on, Vera (the wife) starts paying a Korean immigrant for sex with a hope to get pregnant. And what followed next is a love triangle that's bound to complicate things further.

The Departed

Vera Farmiga played a police psychiatrist in this Martin Scorsese crime drama. The movie was brilliant and even went to grab four Oscars out of the five categories it was nominated in. While Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio excelled in all their scenes, Farmiga was equally brilliant.

Considering the super success of The Conjuring franchise, the makers are gearing to release its new sequel. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was expected to release in September this year but got delayed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The film is now expected to hit the screens in June 2021. But until then, you can watch the above-mentioned movies, just in case you haven't already.

