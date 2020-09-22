If you have been a fan of The Flintstones, the upcoming animated comedy might be of your taste. The Croods 2: A New Age is the sequel to the hit film, The Croods. It features the caveman family, The Croods, who finally step out of their limited worlds. This time, they meet a rather modern family, The Bettermans. Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone, Nicolas Cage return to reprise the voice roles from the first film. Peter Dinklage and Leslie Mann join the cast. The first trailer for The Croods 2: A New Age dawned upon the internet and it has plenty of funny moments. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Trailer: Kids Are About to Become Dinosaurs' Happy Meal in This Netflix Animated Series (Watch Video).

The 'modern technology' in The Croods 2 is modern but not exactly modern. A window serves the same function the TV serves today. Their elevators made of vines and plants. It is an elaborate world that's fun to look at. As the official synopsis puts it, "The Bettermans (emphasis on the “better”)—with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions reach a breaking point." Over The Moon Trailer: Netflix's Animated Musical Promises a Story of Hope and Lunar Dreams (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer For The Croods 2: A New Age Here:

As the young girl from the caves finally meets another girl, she has no idea how to express finding another one of the species. The other one reacts the same. Both the ladies end up squealing with joy. The elder woman walks into the mouth of her giant pet, as a better way to die than explore the world. The kid is addicted to the window (the TV). Many such comical moments are peppered throughout, before giving us a hint of the danger that looms over in the sequel.

Joel Crawford is making his feature-length directorial debut with The Croods 2. He has worked on multiple DreamWorks Animation films, including Trolls and the Kung Fu Panda franchise. Mark Swift has produced the film.

