If you have not lost your appetite for watching dinosaurs run amok on the deadly island Isla Nublar, then a new Netflix show is for you. The streamer launched the trailer of the upcoming animated series, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous. In this one, a bunch of kids are on the God-forsaken island for a camp and things go...well, as they always go in the Jurassic Park world. It seems like the story is set around the time of Jurassic World, went the dino park was ravaged by its animal inhabitants. A few kids were left behind. Chris Pratt Makes Bryce Dallas Howard Show Her Bruises As Jurassic World: Dominion Resumes Shooting in London.

The hint of the timeline comes from a scene where the flying dinosaurs (please, don't get technical here?) break out of the dome. It was a magnificent shot in the movie, Jurassic World, and it has also found its way in the animated series. The official synopsis of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous reads, "A thrilling adventure awaits as six campers uncover the wonders and secrets of Isla Nublar."

Check Out The Trailer For Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Here:

In the trailer itself, we are shown some nail-biting action sequences. There are a number of moments when the kids almost become a Happy Meal for the beasts on the island. Well, we can only hope that none of the kids dies in the series. The film series has only killed a kid once, in Jurassic Park: The Lost World's opening sequence. Jurassic World Dominion: Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Is ‘Grateful to Have a Job’ After Resuming Shoot Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

On the film front, Jurassic World: Dominion, the third film in the rebooted series is under-production. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning for the third time. The movie will also mark the return of the original Jurassic Park trio, Sam Neil, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern. It has been reported that their appearance will be more than just a cameo.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous is developed by Zack Stentz, who has screenplays of movies like Thor and X-Men: First Class to his credit. The animated series will debut on Netflix on September 18.

