The trailer of one of Netflix's most ambitious projects, the animated film directed by Oscar-winner Glen Keane, Over The Moon is here and it looks amazing. The trailer promises to be an amazing ride as it takes us through a story of hope and belief. The film's voice cast consists of Asian stars, Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn and Sandra Oh. The trailer looks absolutely smashing and is packed with some cultural representation. The animated musical looks like it is going to become a hit with the audiences as it releases this fall. The King's Man New Trailer: Visually Stunning Footage Of Insane Action Sequences Will Hype You Up For The Prequel.

The film's trailer introduces us to our young protagonist Fei Fei (Cathy Ang) who belives there exists a moon goddess and is hell-bent on proving the same. She wants to prove it to everyone that the fantasy story that she has grown up listening to is real and later in the trailer we see her struggling to build a homemade rocket to set for the moon. Many fun adventures lie ahead for us in this adorable film.

Check Out the Trailer of the Film Here:

Expectations are high from this film given that it is directed by Glen Keane, who won an Oscar for Dear Basketball and has been the Disney animator behind popular works such as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast. Will Smith Opens Up About His ‘Terrifying’ Experience of Playing Genie in Aladdin.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess." The film's release date is yet to be announced but the first trailer does term it to be a Fall 2020 release.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).