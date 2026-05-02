‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Cameos List: Lady Gaga, Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell Join Meryl Streep in Sequel

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Two decades after Miranda Priestly first redefined the "cerulean" sweater, the formidable editor-in-chief has returned to the big screen. The Devil Wears Prada 2 officially premiered in theatres on May 1, 2026, reuniting Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt in a world where the glitzy halls of Runway magazine face their greatest threat yet the death of print and the rise of influencer culture. While the film delivers a sharp, modern critique of digital media, it is the production’s "blink-and-miss" cameos that have fans and fashionistas flocking to cinemas. From legendary supermodels to tech journalists, the sequel creates a sprawling, realistic portrait of the 2026 cultural landscape. ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’: Why a Sequel to Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway’s Iconic Fashion Magazine Film Is Apt in 2026.

Lady Gaga, Donatella Versace and Naomi Campbell:

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell and Lady Gaga Cameos Buzz

The film reinforces Miranda Priestly’s status as a global power broker by surrounding her with actual fashion royalty. Supermodel Naomi Campbell makes a brief but commanding appearance, alongside Heidi Klum and Anok Yai. In one of the film’s most talked-about moments, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) is seen in a heated lunchtime tiff with Donatella Versace. Other industry giants appearing as themselves include:

Marc Jacobs, showcasing his signature grunge aesthetic.

Law Roach, the "image architect" responsible for the industry’s most viral red-carpet moments.

Edward Enninful, the trailblazing former editor-in-chief of British Vogue.

Ashley Graham, representing the ongoing shift toward body-positivity and inclusivity in high fashion.

Marc Jacobs, Law Roach, Edward Enninful and Ashley Graham:

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Adds Digital Creator Stars

To illustrate the "appalling reality" of modern media, the film integrates stars from the music and creator economies. Lady Gaga delivers a stellar, high-glamour appearance, while Grammy-winner Ciara and power couple Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad add a layer of prestige to the film’s social gatherings. Reflecting the film’s focus on the new guard of media, several digital-first stars make appearances:

Amelia Dimoldenberg, the British comedian behind Chicken Shop Date.

Hannah Berner, the stand-up comic and Giggly Squad podcaster.

Ronny Chieng, the Daily Show veteran who brings a touch of satirical wit to the proceedings.

Miranda Priestly’s Influence Goes Global

The sequel expands its scope beyond the closet, featuring cameos that highlight the intersection of celebrity and serious journalism. Legendary editor Tina Brown and tech journalist Kara Swisher appear, grounding the film’s plot about the struggle to keep Runway relevant in a world dominated by algorithms. Literary figures like Tomi Adeyemi and Hanna Rosin also appear, alongside sports icons like Shaquille O'Neal and golfer Nelly Korda, proving that in 2026, Miranda Priestly’s reach extends far beyond the fashion world.

Sequel Explores Modern Journalism

Directed to capture the frantic energy of 2024–2025 production cycles, The Devil Wears Prada 2 explores the urgencies of today. The plot follows Andy Sachs and Emily Charlton as they navigate a landscape where "succumbing to the throngs of influencer culture" is often the only way to survive. Critics have praised the film for being bigger and closer to reality than its predecessor, blending satirical humour with a genuine look at the decline of traditional journalism.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV Movies), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).