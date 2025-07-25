The Fantastic Four: First Steps brings Marvel's First Family into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Releasing in theatres worldwide on July 25, 2025, the film is directed by Matt Shakman and stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Movie Review: Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby Shine in a Retro, Heartfelt MCU Reboot, Claim Early Reactions!

The 37th film in the MCU, The Fantastic Four: First Steps sees the titular heroes take on the planet-devouring space giant Galactus (voiced by Ralph Ineson) and his reluctant herald, Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). Galactus targets their retro-futuristic Earth-828 as his next meal - unless Reed and Sue are willing to offer up their child, Franklin, in exchange.

As with most MCU films, The Fantastic Four: First Steps features two post-credit scenes. While the end-credit scene is a light-hearted gag paying tribute to the beloved F4 comic cartoons, the mid-credit scene is pivotal - not just for the Fantastic Four’s future but for the broader direction of the MCU. With early screenings held for cast, media, and select fans, this crucial mid-credit scene - complete with a major cameo - has already leaked online.

What Does the Mid-Credit Scene Mean? (SPOILERS AHEAD)

Four years after defeating Galactus and sending him into the Void using an artificially created portal (with help from Shalla-Bal, who sacrifices herself in the process), we see Sue Storm with her toddler Franklin inside the Baxter Building, reading a story to him.

When she leaves to fetch another book, she senses a presence in the room upon her return. As Sue walks cautiously forward, both she, and we, see that Franklin is no longer alone. Sitting next to him, back turned to the camera, is Doctor Doom, clad in his signature black-and-green cloak. He removes his silver mask, but the scene cuts out before his face is revealed.

Leaked Scene From The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Of course, we already know who’s playing Doom. Marvel famously - or infamously - announced the return of Robert Downey Jr, this time as the iconic villain who will serve as the main antagonist of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The reason his face isn’t shown here likely comes down to cost - RDJ is reportedly being paid upwards of USD 100 million to headline the two films, and any additional cameos would only increase that bill.

Doctor Doom exists on Earth-828, the same universe as the new Fantastic Four, as confirmed by multiple glimpses of Latveria during international council scenes. Previously, the character was portrayed by the late Julian McMahon in Tim Story’s Fantastic Four films (2005 and 2007), and by Toby Kebbell in Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four (2015).

Doom's interest in baby Franklin - who possesses mysterious and undefined powers, glimpsed briefly when he resurrected his mother after she expended herself to trap Galactus - may prove crucial to his future plans. Could Doom exploit Franklin’s powers to create Battleworld, a concept heavily rumoured to appear in both Doomsday and Secret Wars? Only time will tell.

The mid-credit scene is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who also helmed the end-credit scene of Thunderbolts, where the Fantastic Four's spaceship is shown entering the Sacred Timeline’s Earth, observed by the Thunderbolts. ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie Review: Marvel’s Misfit Team-Up Packs Humour, Action, Emotion and Just Enough Redemption!

'Thunderbolts' End-Credit Scene

Interestingly, The Fantastic Four: First Steps does not explain how this happens, keeping the entire narrative confined to Earth-828. That revelation may be reserved for Avengers: Doomsday.

The Secret Cameo in the Post-Credit Scene

As mentioned earlier, the end-credit scene is a nostalgic nod to the Fantastic Four cartoon shows, depicting moments from an animated version of the heroes from their Earth, with characters resembling Pascal, Kirby, and Quinn.

John Malkovich in The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

What’s intriguing is the surprise appearance of Red Ghost, a villain only mentioned briefly in the film but never shown. In the cartoon scene, he appears, looking suspiciously like John Malkovich, who was teased in trailers, but the character was ultimately cut from the final film. It’s a clever visual Easter egg, especially for fans wondering whether Red Ghost will surface in a future instalment.

