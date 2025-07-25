The Fantastic Four: First Steps Movie Review: I’m not sure who asked for it, but The Fantastic Four: First Steps features Marvel’s first childbirth scene in space while the heroes are being chased by a 'sexy female alien' - not my words, Johnny Storm’s - on a surfboard. It’s one of the best chase sequences the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered in years, with stunning VFX to match. It also happens to be a high point in what is otherwise a decent, if slightly cautious, outing for a franchise that’s still trying to win back its disillusioned fanbase. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Movie Review: Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby Shine in a Retro, Heartfelt MCU Reboot, Claim Early Reactions!

Directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman, First Steps brings Marvel’s 'first family' into the MCU - though not quite into the familiar mainline universe. Much like the recent Superman film, First Steps wisely skips the standard origin-story slog. Instead, we’re introduced to the Fantastic Four already established, their botched space expedition and early escapades (including a scuffle with Mole Man, played by Paul Walter Hauser) summed up in a snappy sizzle reel.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Movie Review - The Plot

The story kicks off with Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) and Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) discovering they’re expecting a child. They share the news with Sue’s brother Johnny (Joseph Quinn) and Reed’s best mate Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Reed, ever the overthinker, is thrilled yet anxious about the baby inheriting their altered DNA.

But baby drama soon gives way to something far more galactic. Enter Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), who descends upon - where else? - New York to announce the imminent arrival of Galactus, the planet-devourer. Naturally, the Fantastic Four head into space to confront him, taking the heavily pregnant Sue along for the ride (questionable parenting decision this one). Galactus, in his booming Ralph Ineson-voiced glory, offers a devastating ultimatum: save Earth by giving up their unborn son.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Movie Review - Standalone Adventure!

One of the real joys of First Steps is that it works as a standalone story. And in a franchise that’s now bloated with 37 films, dozens of shows, and a slew of one-offs, that’s a relief. While I enjoyed Thunderbolts, even that film demanded homework - past movies, character arcs, and TV tie-ins. First Steps mostly avoids that mess. It doesn’t even attempt to link back to Thunderbolts’ post-credit scene - that's the headache for the next movie to deal with. Sure, the mid-credits sequence hints at Avengers: Doomsday, but it still remains grounded in the Fantastic Four’s new world.

A Still From The Fantastic Four: First Steps

As mentioned, the film skips the 'how we met' montage. When we meet them, the Fantastic Four are already a tight-knit family, prone to bickering but bound by deep loyalty. There’s no time spent on explaining their powers or why Ben Grimm can’t revert to his human form. You’re expected to know - or at least pretend. And yes, you’re expected to gasp when a signboard reading 'Latveria' appears next to an ominously empty chair.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Movie Review - The Family Saga

With the origin beats left behind, the film smartly shifts focus to Sue and Reed grappling with impending parenthood, all while the cosmic threat of Galactus looms large. Even without a detailed love story build-up, Kirby and Pascal’s chemistry sells the bond. Pascal is restrained and quietly charming as Reed, a man trying to outthink fate. Kirby gets the film’s best heroic beats, and the film benefits from its strong motherhood theme - not just through Sue, but another unexpected character who makes her own drastic choice out of maternal instinct.

A Still From The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Johnny even gets his own mini-arc, thanks to the connection he develops with the Silver Surfer as he tries to unravel her motivations for selecting planets for Galactus to consume. Unlike Chris Evans who played the role as a prankster with a naughty flirtatiousness in the Tim Story duology, Quinn’s portrayal suppresses the ladies' man quality of the character (not absent, though), instead channelling it into forming an unlikely bond with an enemy. I also quite enjoyed the playful camaraderie between Johnny and Ben here - it strikes the right balance without ever going overboard. ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie Review: Marvel’s Misfit Team-Up Packs Humour, Action, Emotion and Just Enough Redemption!

The Earth they inhabit (Earth-828, named so for a touching reason revealed during the end credits) has a distinct, retrofuturistic 1960s vibe that adds charm and sets it apart from the Sacred Timeline. It reminded me of watching the old Fantastic Four cartoons on Cartoon Network. Ah, good times then!

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Movie Review - A Focused Yet Compromised Film

Returning to the plot, it’s evident that many scenes were cut to achieve the movie's economical runtime. The great John Malkovich, originally cast as the supervillain Red Ghost, was entirely excised from the film - though his character is mentioned a few times, and he even makes a cameo in a Fantastic Four cartoon featured within the movie.

A Still From The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Paul Walter Hauser’s Mole Man fares slightly better, with a couple of appearances, including one scene that allows the actor to showcase his comedic chops. Natasha Lyonne is similarly underused, appearing briefly as a potential love interest for Grimm. I suspect the original script included more of their dynamic, which is a shame - Ben already gets the least to do among the titular heroes. Beyond cooking, trading barbs with Johnny, and serving as a kind, perceptive friend to Reed and Sue, his arc feels notably thin. At least he does get to deliver his iconic line at the perfect moment (with Johnny expertly building up to it throughout the film), giving audiences the payoff they’ve been waiting for. Also, even if we see him only in glimpses in his human form, Ebon Moss-Bachrach allows his lovable personality to permeate through The Thing's rocky exterior.

A Still From The Fantastic Four: First Steps

While trimming unnecessary scenes is certainly an effective way to keep a film’s runtime audience-friendly, The Fantastic Four: First Steps suffers from a lack of breathing space for its characters. We need to see them develop organically for their arcs to resonate, especially in a fresh interpretation like this.

Sure, we’re familiar with these heroes from other films and media, but here, their journey from point A to B feels rushed. (SPOILER ALERT) When Johnny contemplates sacrificing himself for his nephew, the moment lacks emotional weight because we never get to see their bond. Similarly, Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer shows flashes of depth but remains underexplored, her arc more functional than moving.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Movie Review - 'Rise of the Silver Surfer' Parallels

This brings us to inevitable comparisons with Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. First Steps does correct some past mistakes - Galactus, for one, is no longer a faceless purple cloud but a terrifying, voiced behemoth (courtesy of Ralph Ineson’s booming delivery). Yet the script still mirrors moments from that 2007 film: a sibling bonds with the Surfer, a hero nearly dies confronting Galactus, and we’re meant to worry about someone we already know is showing up in the next film. Marvel, please, stop spoiling your own tension in casting announcements. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Ending and Post-Credit Scenes Explained: Does Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom Make a Cameo? Here’s What We Know!

A Still From The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The screenplay feels disappointingly perfunctory and safe, even when attempting to establish political conflicts. Following Marvel's recent trend of having heroes deliver speeches that miraculously change minds, there's a particularly unconvincing scene where Sue addresses protestors outside their building. Yet we're somehow expected to believe that a single street-corner monologue could persuade entire nations - governments and all - to follow the Fantastic Four's orders without question. That's certainly one remarkably compliant Earth!

A Still From The Fantastic Four: First Steps

That said, First Steps is still undeniably entertaining. The effects live up to the ‘fantastic’ moniker, and Michael Giacchino’s score is, as ever, a triumph. The third act delivers spectacle aplenty - Galactus rampaging through New York like Godzilla in that 1998 movie (okay, bad example). Still, much like Captain Marvel in 2019, this film has the air of a placeholder - an enjoyable but ultimately transitional chapter before the MCU’s next blockbuster.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

The Fantastic Four: First Steps offers a vibrant, visually distinctive interpretation of Marvel's first family that balances accessibility with emotional stakes. At its core, the film delivers warmth, well-timed humour, and genuine stakes - even if the script could have afforded its characters slightly more breathing room and made some bold choices in storytelling.

