Thunderbolts Movie Review: I’m a bit confused at the moment - did I enjoy Thunderbolts because it’s actually a good film, or simply because it’s better than the last three MCU movies I’ve seen in theatres? See, Marvel, what you’ve done. Even when I like one of your films, I have to introspect - am I just adjusting to lower standards now? Six years ago, when the MCU could do no wrong, I never thought we’d reach this point. ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie Review: Marvel’s Upcoming Film Gets Positive First Reactions, Florence Pugh As Yelena Singled Out for Praise; Two Post-Credit Scenes Revealed.

Directed by Jake Schreier, who made the whimsical but lovable Robot & Frank, Thunderbolts is what DC fanboys might call Marvel’s answer to Suicide Squad. It features a ragtag team of, well, a couple of anti-heroes, a (previously seen in Ant-Man) villain, and a formerly brainwashed Avenger - some of them working under Marvel’s version of Amanda Waller: Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

Valentina is knee-deep in shady experiments to create the next superhuman and is being grilled by the Senate over her activities. She enlists Yelena (Florence Pugh), a former Black Widow assassin and Natasha’s sister, to clean up her mess. Yelena, still grieving Natasha’s death and grappling with guilt and abandonment issues, wants out. Valentina agrees to change her job profile if she agrees to do just one last mission.

Watch the Trailer of 'Thunderbolts':

That final mission sends Yelena to an abandoned lab to eliminate a target. There, she runs into Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell), only to discover they, too, have been working for Valentina. Together, they realise the mess they’ve been sent to clean up is... themselves. And yes, they also meet Bob (Lewis Pullman).

'Thunderbolts' Movie Review - What Works

It’s no secret who Bob really is, though Thunderbolts does a slow reveal of his powers - and his darker side, which works well. It allows the film to focus on team dynamics, evoking memories of the OG Avengers days, back when the heroes didn’t entirely trust each other. The bickering is familiar, and while the trademark MCU humour is still there, the misplacement of the comedic banter is more restrained compared to recent outings. Still, I found myself enjoying the chemistry between the cast and their banter - nostalgia might be playing a part, but it works.

A Still From Thunderbolts

And no, they’re not the only protagonists here - even if one exits early. Yelena’s foster father, Alexei, aka Red Guardian (David Harbour), is eager to work for Valentina to relive his glory days. When he finds out Yelena is in danger, he rushes in. David Harbour easily steals the show, making everything about the character - from his exaggerated accent to his spirited shouting - funny. Yet he also delivers a touching heart-to-heart with Yelena near the third act.

A Still From Thunderbolts

Then there’s Bucky (Sebastian Stan), the actual Avenger in the mix. Now a Congressman who’s terrible with press but right at home blowing things up, he’s determined to take down Valentina. He colludes with her conscientious assistant Mel (a winsome Geraldine Viswanathan - hope we see more of her in the MCU) to uncover her secrets. Bucky also gets a slick highway chase scene, where he rides a bike with his wavy black hair flowing like Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible II.

Florence Pugh leads the show with ease, making Yelena’s emotionally therapeutic journey both riveting and heartfelt. Her central role works especially well since she’s the only hero here without any real superpowers (her sister at least had Hawkeye). Her scenes with Bob and Alexei bring a much-needed human touch to the film, which surprisingly does a decent job of addressing the mental states of these characters, while making it a key element to the plot (screenplay by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo).

A Still From Thunderbolts

Wyatt Russell is also strong as Walker - still a bit of an a-hole, but no longer a villain - wrestling with his own issues. Hannah John-Kamen does fine with what she’s given, though her character receives the least development. Or did I miss something? Wasn’t Ghost dying from her phasing powers in Ant-Man and the Wasp? Is that resolved?

Lewis Pullman is a standout addition to the cast, and along with Pugh, becomes central to the plot. He balances his character’s duality with sensitivity, and though he underplays much of the role in displaying Bob's confusion and innocence, he nails the scenes where he must exude godlike arrogance. ‘Thunderbolts’ Trailer: Who Is Sentry? All You Need To Know About Marvel’s Mysterious New Villain Played by Lewis Pullman.

A Still From Thunderbolts

There are several enjoyable sequences: the team’s bonding in Bob’s lab, the highway chase, the introduction of Sentry at the former Avengers Tower, and the ensuing fight, which reminded me, in essence, of a similar fight scene in Justice League. Aside from a mention of Sam Wilson, there are no distracting fan-service cameos, which helps the film stand on its own.

Unless, of course, you count Taskmaster. Poor girl - after all she went through in Black Widow, she gets the Slipknot treatment here (see Suicide Squad). Olga Kurylenko gets a single line before she… well, doesn’t speak again. I’m not sure what her role added - she certainly didn’t raise the stakes.

'Thunderbolts' Movie Review - What Doesn't

Beyond the Taskmaster injustice, a few other issues keep Thunderbolts from being a fully solid film. The CGI still falters in places, especially in a few action sequences. Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets more to do this time, and technically serves as the main antagonist, but she’s not a very effective one - it’s hard to take her seriously, even as she unleashes the MCU’s most emo ‘Superman’.

A Still From Thunderbolts

The third act may divide audiences. I liked that it veers away from Marvel’s usual “beam in the sky” trope - replaced this time by a “man in the sky” - while borrowing a little from Inception. It aligns with the film’s exploration of trauma and the need for therapy. But when it’s all over, I couldn’t help but think: That’s it? I expected something more.

'Thunderbolts' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Thunderbolts isn’t a grand return to form for Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s a surprisingly grounded, character-driven entry that works more often than it doesn’t - largely thanks to its cast and the emotional through-lines it chooses to explore. It is funny when needed, emotional when wanted and has a couple of solid action scenes, and well, tries to take a risk and pull something different, even if the attempt isn't entirely solid. Here's hoping that Thunderbolts marks an upswing for the franchise that desperately needs one, where it doesn't have to depend on nostalgic cameos to pull itself through.

Rating: 3.0

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2025 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).