Marvel Studios has officially launched its much-anticipated reboot of The Fantastic Four franchise with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and early reactions are overwhelmingly positive. Directed by Matt Shakman, this new chapter introduces Marvel's First Family in an energetic, emotionally rich, and retrofuturistic package. The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, with Julia Garner appearing as a female Silver Surfer. Featuring Galactus as the central villain, First Steps is already being hailed as one of the strongest entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's recent slate.

Fans and critics are calling The Fantastic Four: First Steps a 'huge crowd-pleaser' that delivers heart, humour, and nostalgia in equal measure. Many social media reactions focus on the team’s impeccable chemistry, with particular praise for Pedro Pascal’s emotionally layered performance and Joseph Quinn’s lively turn as the Human Torch. But it’s Vanessa Kirby who seems to have stolen the show - her portrayal of Sue Storm is being widely celebrated as a franchise-defining performance.

Julia Garner also earns praise as a bold and powerful Silver Surfer, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach is being recognised for bringing pathos and strength to his role as The Thing.

What Early Reactions Are Saying About ''The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

‘The Jetsons Meets Star Trek’

#TheFantasticFour felt like The Jetsons meets Star Trek—the retro-futuristic ’60s vibe was perfect. But the character dynamics and chemistry were FANTASTIC. It’s a solid, straightforward adaptation done right. We finally got a good Fantastic Four movie. pic.twitter.com/KCrXQ5dPvg — John Flickinger (@theFLICKpick) July 22, 2025

‘Dream Come True for Marvel Fans’

#TheFantasticFour: First Steps is a dream come true for Marvel fans. Fantastic retro-futuristic production design and a perfect cast lead to a standout superhero experience. You love and care about this family as they go up against a formidable foe. Awe-inspiring fun. pic.twitter.com/hs1yWAMxBw — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) July 22, 2025

’Best Film Take On Marvel’s 1st Family'

#TheFantasticFour First Steps is not only the best film take on Marvel’s 1st Family, it’s also one of the best MCU flicks period. Family dynamic? Nailed! Retro future setting? Perfect! Galactus? Terrifying! Mole Man? Give him a spinoff! It’s the FF movie we’ve been waiting for pic.twitter.com/p7r83jh4v2 — Josh Weiss (@JoshuaHWeiss) July 22, 2025

'On Par With Superman'

#TheFantasticFour is on par w/ #Superman when it comes to a story about hope, love & family. It's also probably the easiest access point for people that want to get into Marvel. Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn & Ebon Moss-Bachrach were fantastic. But Vanessa Kirby? Oh she ate 💅🏻👑 pic.twitter.com/qKoRJNm58V — Lyra Hale ✍️🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@MsLyraHale) July 22, 2025

‘True Love Letter to the 1960’s and Classic Marvel Comics’

#TheFantasticFour is a huge crowd-pleaser! A refreshing live action Saturday morning cartoon, just oozing with retro sci-fi vibes. It’s a true love letter to the 1960’s and classic Marvel comics. Joseph Quinn’s Human Torch is a standout and Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer kicks ass. pic.twitter.com/INhsA8C1UR — Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) July 22, 2025

‘Film With Joy, Heart, Comedy & More’

#TheFantasticFour was AMAZING! The cast & their chemistry hold this film up. Pedro delivered my favorite performance as Reed. The score elevates every scene & is sooo prevalent. Galactus is perfectly adapted. This is a film with joy, heart, comedy & more. Solid 8/10. pic.twitter.com/LNVvL3SKHZ — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) July 22, 2025

That said, while the first reactions to The Fantastic Four: First Steps are overwhelmingly positive, we will still ask you, readers, not to take them completely at face value and wait for the full reviews to come out when the embargo lifts on them.

Watch the Trailer of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps':

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Release Date

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, releasing in theatres on July 25, 2025, worldwide, is the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the movie is to lead to their big-screen crossover, Avengers: Doomsday which is scheduled to release in December 2026.

