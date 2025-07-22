Marvel Studios has officially launched its much-anticipated reboot of The Fantastic Four franchise with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and early reactions are overwhelmingly positive. Directed by Matt Shakman, this new chapter introduces Marvel’s First Family in an energetic, emotionally rich, and retrofuturistic package. The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, with Julia Garner appearing as a female Silver Surfer. Featuring Galactus as the central villain, First Steps is already being hailed as one of the strongest entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s recent slate. Baby Franklin Richards Debuts in New Trailer of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ – All You Need To Know About the Powerful Marvel Character!

Fans and critics are calling The Fantastic Four: First Steps a 'huge crowd-pleaser' that delivers heart, humour, and nostalgia in equal measure. Many social media reactions focus on the team’s impeccable chemistry, with particular praise for Pedro Pascal’s emotionally layered performance and Joseph Quinn’s lively turn as the Human Torch. But it’s Vanessa Kirby who seems to have stolen the show - her portrayal of Sue Storm is being widely celebrated as a franchise-defining performance.

Julia Garner also earns praise as a bold and powerful Silver Surfer, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach is being recognised for bringing pathos and strength to his role as The Thing. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Plot Leaked? Here’s What We Know About Latest Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby’s Marvel Movie Rumour!

What Early Reactions Are Saying About ''The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

‘The Jetsons Meets Star Trek’

‘Dream Come True for Marvel Fans’

’Best Film Take On Marvel’s 1st Family'

'On Par With Superman'

‘True Love Letter to the 1960’s and Classic Marvel Comics’

‘Film With Joy, Heart, Comedy & More’

That said, while the first reactions to The Fantastic Four: First Steps are overwhelmingly positive, we will still ask you, readers, not to take them completely at face value and wait for the full reviews to come out when the embargo lifts on them.

Watch the Trailer of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps':

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Release Date

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, releasing in theatres on July 25, 2025, worldwide, is the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the movie is to lead to their big-screen crossover, Avengers: Doomsday which is scheduled to release in December 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).