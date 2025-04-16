Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mr Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing). The film also features Ralph Ineson providing voice and motion-capture for the primary antagonist, Galactus, while Julia Garner performs mo-cap for the Silver Surfer. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Teaser Reactions: Netizens Give Thumbs Up to Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby’s MCU Film, Call It ‘Promising’.

Scheduled for release on July 25, 2025, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be the third MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film of the year, following Captain America: Brave New World and the upcoming Thunderbolts (set to release in USA on May 2). However, Marvel may have cause for concern, as the film’s plot has allegedly been leaked on Reddit, or as what has been claimed.

Is the Leak Legitimate?

The leaked plot, sourced from a Reddit post, claims to originate from a 4Chan discussion forum - though the site has reportedly been down for hours following a hack and data breach. While the leak’s authenticity remains unverified, here are some key details it reveals about the film’s storyline and additional cast:

1. The story unfolds over a year on an alternate Earth where the Fantastic Four are already established heroes. However, public opinion turns against them when Galactus threatens the planet.

2. John Malkovich reportedly plays the villain Red Ghost, with the opening act featuring a battle against him and his super-apes—causing the team to miss a talk show appearance.

3. Sue Storm becomes pregnant during the film and gives birth to Franklin, whose powers attract Galactus. This leads to Earth’s populace revolting against the Fantastic Four, even attacking their robot, HERBIE.

4. Silver Surfer arrives to warn the heroes of Galactus’ impending arrival. In a scene reminiscent of Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), Johnny Storm ventures into space (as seen in the trailer), loses his powers, and plummets to Earth.

5. Paul Walter Hauser’s Mole Man, traditionally a villain, switches sides to aid the team while in hiding and later in their fight against Galactus. Natasha Lyonne plays a character named Sharon, who assists the team and eventually begins a relationship with Mole Man.

With the help of Silver Surfer and their new allies, the Fantastic Four defeat Galactus, reclaim their heroic status, and save Earth.

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Leaked Plot on Reddit:

Contradictions and Unanswered Questions

While some leaked details align with trailer footage, the plot bears a striking resemblance to Rise of the Silver Surfer - barring Franklin’s inclusion. Moreover, the leak fails to explain how the Fantastic Four will factor into the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, despite their confirmed roles.

Watch the Teaser Trailer of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’:

The alleged leak also conflicts with an earlier rumour suggesting Galactus would defeat the team, forcing them to flee to Earth-616 (the primary MCU universe) to warn other heroes of his threat.

A clearer picture may emerge when the next trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps drops online. For now, it’s a waiting game.

