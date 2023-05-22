The Little Mermaid is all set to have its live-action remake hit the cinemas this week, and the excitement among fans is quite high. Following Princess Ariel and her love-story with Prince Eric, the movie will follow her make a deal with a sea witch which might just end up costing her dearly. The Little Mermaid Review: Early Reactions Praise Halle Bailey's Performance as Ariel, Call the Movie Disney's 'Best Live-Action Remake'.

The story of The Little Mermaid is easily something that is very dear to fans. The original animated movie is a classic and living up to that standard surely is a huge task, however, a lot of ambition has been shown by the creatives behind this movie. So, before you check out the film in theatres this weekend, here's all you need to know about The Little Mermaid.

Cast

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey as Ariel and she will be joined by Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Javier Bardem as Triton, Norma Dumezweni as Selina and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. The movie also stars John Dagleish, Martina Laird, Simone Ashley and more.

Plot

The Little Mermaid follows Ariel, the youngest daughter of King Triton of Atlantica, and focuses on her love-story with Prince Eric, who comes from land, after she saves him for a ship wreck. Trading her beautiful voice for her legs and cracking a deal with the villainous underwater witch Ursula, the movie will see her travel to land in order to experience a world beyond water.

Watch the Trailer for The Little Mermaid:

Release Date

The Little Mermaid directed by Rob Marshall starring Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay and more, releases in theatres on May 26, 2023. The Little Mermaid Premiere: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina and Others Arrive in Style on the Blue Carpet; Original Voice of Ariel Jodi Benson Makes Appearance! (View Pics and Videos).

Review

A review for The Little Mermaid isn't available yet. When we do have one up, the page will be updated accordingly.

